Seoul is the stage this week for a global conversation on turning university research into commercial and social value. The Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit 2026, held at Korea University from Tuesday to Thursday, brings together leading figures from higher education, research and industry to explore how universities can deepen ties with businesses and investors, foster entrepreneurship and move academic breakthroughs from the lab to the market. Under the theme “Universities, industry and investors: Connecting research with commercialisation,” the summit examines the expanding role of universities in driving technological progress and economic growth.