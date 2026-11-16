Jeonbuk National University is advancing an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven transformation in education and research to improve students’ learning experiences and prepare them for future careers.

Its student-centered approach combines academic flexibility, AI-powered learning support and programs linking classroom study with industry needs.

The university’s efforts have been recognized in the Korean Standard-Service Quality Index survey conducted by the Korean Standards Association.

In 2026, the university ranked first among regional national universities for the eighth consecutive year, marking its 11th first-place finish since it first received the recognition in 2012. The index measures students’ satisfaction with educational and administrative services and campus life.

“We will continue to focus on student-centered education and improving our services so that educational innovations, including those involving AI, translate into better learning experiences and greater career opportunities for our students,” said Yang O-bong, president of the university.

A key reform is a flexible academic system developed under the government’s Glocal University 30 initiative.

The university has consolidated 106 admissions units into 46 broader admissions units and raised the proportion of students admitted without declaring a major to 75.9 percent, giving them time to explore different fields before choosing a major.

It has also expanded opportunities to transfer between colleges or change majors, while promoting interdisciplinary study through convergence majors, modular curricula, micro-degree programs and student-designed courses.

The establishment of a College of AI in 2027 will strengthen its ability to nurture specialists in AI and software. The Department of Software Engineering and the Division of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence will move from the College of Engineering to the new college.

The university is working to make AI tools accessible regardless of financial circumstances through what it calls “AI basic rights.”

A platform introduced this year provides access to multiple generative AI models through a single service, reducing the need for individual subscriptions.

Another key initiative is AIX-PBL, an AI-integrated, project-based learning program that brings real-world challenges into the classroom.

Working with faculty members and industry experts, students apply their academic knowledge and AI tools to problems facing businesses and local communities.

Projects have included developing overseas market-entry strategies for companies and improving residential environments for older adults.

The program aims to strengthen students’ problem-solving and collaboration skills while providing practical experience for future careers.

The university has been selected as a key research and demonstration institution for Korea’s Collaborative Intelligence-based Physical AI Software Platform R&D Ecosystem Development Project.

Physical AI combines AI with robots and industrial equipment, enabling them to perceive their surroundings, make decisions and perform tasks.

The university will help develop core software that allows robots and industrial systems to work together and conduct demonstrations in manufacturing and logistics, supporting innovation in regional industries.

The university’s initiatives were presented at the QS Higher Ed Summit: Asia Pacific 2026, held in Bali, Indonesia, from Nov. 3–5.

Yang participated in a panel discussion as both moderator and panelist, sharing the university’s experience in AI-based student support, AIX-PBL and collaboration among industry, academia and research institutions.

The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 placed Jeonbuk National University 131st in Asia, 22nd in Korea and third among the country’s national flagship universities.

The university is positioning itself as an institution that combines technological innovation with a strong emphasis on student development and regional engagement.