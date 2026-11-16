Incheon National University (INU) is experiencing the results of its innovation efforts through international joint research, collaboration with companies for product commercialization, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics convergence education and support for faculty and student startups.

Its next-generation display technology has appeared in an international journal, while its plant-derived exosome technology has been applied to a company’s production process. A student team has won the Smart Manufacturing League (SML) of the RoboCup. INU is consolidating the foundation for the application of research and ideas in industry and society through the linkage of research support with technology commercialization and startup investment.

Next-generation display technology

In 2026, 27 INU scholars appeared on the list of the world’s top 2 percent of researchers.

An international research team in which professor Jo Jeong-wan of the Department of Electronic Engineering took part as a co-first author developed the “cracking-assisted transfer printing” technology and published it in Nature Electronics. The study, in which researchers from the University of Cambridge took part, dealt with a technique that precisely controls bonds between quantum-dot particles to transfer ultrafine light-emitting pixels onto display backplanes.

Research results connected to local industries also earned recognition. At the 2026 Incheon Science and Technology Awards, professor Rhee Won-jong received the top science prize for a platform technology that improves biopharmaceutical production processes. Professor Jeon Gwang-gil won the top technology prize for a deep learning-based intelligent image analysis technique.

A joint study by professor Lee Won-jong’s team and Daebong LS on plant-derived exosomes showed the industrial application of research results. After starting the research project in 2025, both sides carried out technical consulting and production process standardization. They applied the research team’s red cabbage-derived exosome technology to corporate processes, resulting in the establishment of a mass production and quality control system that led to product commercialization.

INU is also strengthening support for commercializing intellectual property (IP). Eight INU teams applied for the 2026 IP Star Scientist Support program aimed at stimulating technology-based management, and four of them were selected. Such efforts can help discover and advance outstanding technologies and IP and linking them to technology transfer and startups.



AI transition, robotics

In May 2026, INU declared the AI University, AI For Good initiative. The initiative is designed to embed AI in education, research and administration while upholding the values of safety, eco-friendliness and inclusion. Five key specialization strategies were presented, focusing on AI transition, next-generation biotech talents, robotics, West Coast marine convergence and stronger systems for institutional specialization.

The results of blending AI and robotics education have been confirmed internationally as well. TEAM INU, consisting of 16 students from the departments of Bio-robotics Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Embedded Systems Engineering, made its debut at RoboCup 2026 Incheon held at Songdo Convensia in July 2026 and won the SML. Eight teams from eight countries competed in this division, with TEAM INU scoring 210 points.

Collaborative research is growing across the board. In the humanities and social sciences, two national projects were selected this year, focusing on health management in a super-aged society and the activation mechanisms of autism spectrum disorder and multimodal AI. Together, they will receive 2.01 billion won over their respective project periods.

INU is also strengthening the foundation for trust in international joint research. The university was selected for the 2026 support program for security capacity building and is due to receive 1.25 billion won in government expenditure through December 2028. It opened the Research Security Center on Oct. 26. The center is aimed at prescreening international cooperation, conducting research security education and counseling and creating an environment where researchers can collaborate safely and protect their research results by combining support related to contracts and intellectual property rights.