Korean universities need to judge their success by how research is used in industry and society, not by how often it is cited, the leaders of two Korean universities said Tuesday.

Yang O-bong, president of Jeonbuk National University, and Park Jhung-soo, executive vice president for research and external affairs at Ewha Womans University, spoke on a panel at the Times Higher Education Innovation & Impact Summit 2026 in Seoul. The three-day gathering, which runs through Thursday, focuses on turning academic research into commercial and social value.

“For me, the impact begins where the paper ends,” Park said.

He said Korean academia largely credits achievement through citation indicators such as field-weighted citation impact, which compares a paper’s citations with the world average in its field. The global benchmark, he said, is now how well lab discoveries solve industrial and societal “bottleneck” problems.

He proposed replacing raw counts of patents filed and licenses signed with operational indicators, such as the growth of spinoff companies, overseas market entry by university startups and the share of research budgets co-funded by corporate partners at home and abroad.

“We should measure what changes, not only what we count,” he said.

Yang, a chemical engineer and former president of the Korean Council for University Education, an association of some 200 university heads, said real impact lies in how much of a university’s intellectual property is used or bought by companies.

He said professors should work with companies until a technology reaches at least level 6 or 7 on the technology readiness level, a nine-step scale that measures how close a technology is to commercial use.

In the past, he said, many engineering professors stopped at around level 3, leaving their work unused by global companies.

Yang said his university is working with Hyundai Motor Group on research and contract-based departments in robotics and hydrogen energy. The carmaker plans to invest about 9 trillion won ($6 billion) in the nearby Saemangeum reclaimed land area.

Park said Ewha has moved from one-off licensing deals to pre-negotiated intellectual property (IP) agreements with global corporate partners in fields such as biomedicine and advanced materials. He cited Belgian chemical company Solvay, which has run a research center on Ewha’s Seoul campus since 2014.

By setting IP valuations up front and placing corporate engineers alongside graduate researchers, he said, the university has shortened the technology validation cycle “from years to months.”

Asked which structural barrier they would remove first, Park pointed to faculty evaluations that reward papers, and to university technology transfer offices that treat IP as short-term revenue rather than an economic catalyst.

“The hard part is not the money, it is the people and the rules,” he said.

Yang called for easing regulations on national universities, which he said make it difficult to sell IP and other assets abroad.

Park also urged the government to replace fragmented small grants with mission-driven block funding for strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum.