Universities play a significant role in turning ideas into real-world impact by developing the knowledge and workforce that businesses need, Finda co-founder and CEO Lee Hye-min said during the Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit 2026 at Korea University in Seoul.

Speaking Tuesday in a student success story session, Lee said innovation depended on cooperation between institutions with different strengths, rather than entrepreneurs acting alone.

“Universities create new knowledge and train the next generation of talent,” she said.

Startups take ideas into the market and test them, while established businesses contribute scale, customers, data and capital.

“When these three work together, ideas turn into real impact,” Lee said.

She connected that message to plans for moving Finda’s banking unit headquarters to Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where the company she co-founded in 2015 hopes to work with universities and businesses to develop artificial intelligence and finance experts.

The ambition reflects lessons from her entrepreneurial journey: having technology available does not necessarily mean organizations have the skills or capacity to use it.

Lee, who has founded four startups since 2011, described developing credit-scoring systems and digital tools to help financial institutions assess borrowers. Some lenders, however, lacked the engineers and resources to use what her company had built, slowing progress.

Her experience highlighted the importance of personnel alongside technological development. Making change possible required financial partners, regulators open to new approaches and, “above all, talented people with passion,” she said.

“In my experience, real impact rarely happens alone,” she added.

Lee also urged delegates to see innovation as a response to genuine needs, rather than the pursuit of fashionable technology.

“A good business starts from a real problem,” she said. “Not with technology. Not with a trend.”

For her, that problem was the difficulty Korean borrowers faced in comparing loans. What began as an effort to help people find better loan options eventually led her from building a comparison platform to developing a bank.

The ambition grew, but the purpose remained the same: to improve people’s financial lives, with technology and a banking license serving as tools rather than ends in themselves.

She suggested bringing that same sense of purpose to their own fields by questioning problems that had become accepted as inevitable.

“What is a problem in your field that everyone has accepted as normal?” she asked. “And what could happen if you decided to change it?”