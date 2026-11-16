Handong Global University is translating its global education vision into tangible results by sending student teams overseas to tackle real-world challenges in developing countries.

The initiative is part of the university’s Global Rotation Program (GRP), which extends its Christian-based educational philosophy beyond campus and into communities around the world.

Launched in 2024, the GRP has developed into a regular credit-bearing academic program. Under the guidance of faculty members or local mentors, student teams travel overseas to identify community needs and develop practical solutions.

The university said the program is designed to give students opportunities to apply their academic knowledge and hands-on skills to problems facing local communities abroad.

“The GRP is a pathway that starts from Handong Global University as a platform and extends into communities around the world,” said Park Seong-jin, president of the university.

“Students bring the knowledge and expertise they have acquired through their studies and work together with local partners to solve real-world problems,” he added.

Park said participants are expected to bring their overseas experiences back to campus and share their insights with the next generation of students.

He also underscored the importance of innovative educational platforms that connect people and institutions from diverse backgrounds around the world.

Since the program’s launch, the university has sent 460 students and faculty members to 20 countries. In the program’s first year, 44 participants traveled to six countries. The number of participants increased sharply to 234 in 2025, including 200 students.

This year, the university dispatched 24 teams comprising 163 students and 19 faculty members to work on a range of overseas projects.

One notable example is an avocado oil export business model developed by Handong students and faculty members in Uganda.

Working with the local AMC Foundation, the team devised the business model aimed at helping schools and hospitals achieve financial self-sufficiency.

Local partners have since begun establishing avocado farms based on the model, creating a foundation for job creation and economic development in the community, according to the university.

In another project, students majoring in life sciences and mechanical engineering worked with the Philippine-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to develop seed-coating technology for direct-seeded rice and a seeder suited to local farming conditions in Tanzania.

The project subsequently expanded into a joint research initiative between Handong Global University and IRRI, demonstrating how student-led field projects can evolve into broader international collaborations.

Students majoring in counseling psychology and computer engineering developed an AI-powered chatbot called “Aunt Joy” to support the recovery of people affected by post-traumatic stress disorder in Pakistan.

In Cambodia, students partnered with a local social enterprise to create a digital archive documenting the traditional Ikat weaving technique and develop training programs for local artisans.

In Thailand, law students conducted legal and policy research on safeguarding the right to education of undocumented migrant children. Based at Thammasat University, they prepared policy recommendation reports in both English and Korean.

In Tajikistan, students developed Korean-language teaching materials accompanied by Russian translations for ethnic Koreans and young local residents.

They also conducted classes for five groups organized by proficiency level and collected oral histories from seven ethnic Korean families in a region with little existing documentation.

The GRP is a key initiative under the Ministry of Education’s Glocal University 30 project.

It brings together international organizations such as IRRI, government agencies including the Korea International Cooperation Agency, overseas universities, churches and nongovernmental organizations to create an interconnected global learning network.

Depending on the nature of their projects, participating students can earn between three and 12 academic credits. The university provides financial assistance for airfare and living expenses, while students are responsible for their own visa and accommodation costs.

Beyond the GRP, Handong Global University operates Global Extension Campuses, overseas hubs that provide spaces for sustainable learning and problem-solving in local communities around the world.

More than simply serving as overseas classrooms, these hubs enable students to engage directly with local communities, gain practical experience and develop global leadership skills through interconnected educational and collaborative programs.