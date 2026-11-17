A senior education ministry official reaffirmed Tuesday that the government will not postpone the national college entrance exam this week, a move called for by many amid widespread concerns over cheating using artificial intelligence (AI).

Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok reiterated the government stance amid growing calls to postpone the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) scheduled for Thursday following a recent cheating scandal in the national tax accountant exam.

"Even if (the CSAT) is postponed, it would be a maximum of one to two weeks," Choi said in an inter-agency briefing. "We judged that the confusion to test takers and disruptions to college admissions would be greater."

She said officials discussed possibly delaying the exam but decided against it, noting other risks, such as potential test leaks given that exam papers were now being distributed to test sites.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin told lawmakers Monday it would be difficult to reschedule the CSAT as the move could lead to greater confusion.

Concerns about AI-assisted cheating heightened after the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam admitted Sunday to cheating on the test by using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI.

The education ministry has vowed "zero tolerance" against those who cheat on the upcoming college entrance exam, with plans to dispatch specialized personnel to detect smart glasses at 1,312 test sites nationwide.

Still, fears of cheating with smart devices like AI glasses continue to persist among students taking this year's CSAT, as well as their parents.

"The exam should be postponed, even just for a few days, so that there is time to prepare various detection devices and the test can be taken in a fairer environment," a 50-year-old parent of a high school senior said.

The website of the Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation, which administers the CSAT, was also flooded with posts demanding measures to crack down on cheating and postponing the annual exam.

The college entrance exam is widely considered a major life-changing event here as it may not only determine which school one gets into, but also shape the entire course of their career, if not life.

During Tuesday's briefing, the government announced further anti-cheating measures, including physically checking all pairs of glasses worn by test takers and covering all buttons on their clothing with stickers, in its latest move to ensure fairness for all test takers.

The CSAT has previously been postponed, including in 2017 when an earthquake hit the southeastern city of Pohang.

Under the law, the education minister has the authority to set the exam schedule.