Scholars from the world’s renowned universities and research institutes, from Harvard, Stanford and Oxford to the National Institute of Health and NASA of the United States, are taking part in Ewha Womans University’s global research networks.

Specifically, Ewha is striving to enhance its education and research competitiveness by expanding exchanges and joint study with top-notch researchers abroad and broaden the scope of its industry-university collaboration and internationalization efforts. The university, in particular, is focusing on attracting large-scale research projects in high-tech fields and strengthening its industry-academia-research cooperation and technology commercialization capabilities so that its research results can contribute to industrial development and society.

Since the inauguration of Lee Hyang-sook as the university's president in February last year, Ewha, under its vision, “Ewha leading the era of great transformation through inclusive innovation,” has set its sights on luring research projects and expanding international joint research, based on its key strategies aimed at creating a world-class research atmosphere and enhancing its research competitiveness.

The Ewha Global Excellence Program, an on-campus research support project launched in December 2025, has selected 31 research groups. The selected research groups invited 41 world-class scholars from 12 countries to carry out international joint research. Sixteen participants are active in science and technology.

To link its research capabilities to industrial sites and help arm students with high-tech expertise, Ewha is pressing ahead with cooperation with companies and state-funded research institutes. In collaboration with Syensqo, a global chemical materials company, the university has been sending graduates and postdoctoral fellows to Europe every year under the Ministry of Science and ICT’s Brain-Link program.

A cooperation program with Samsung Electronics is in operation so that manpower equipped with workplace expertise can study, lecture and guide students. A specialized course with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology also helps strengthen graduates’ research capabilities and field experiences.

Ewha is making every effort to expand international research networks, based on its cooperation with overseas universities and institutes. As of Aug. 1, it maintains global networks with 1,021 universities and institutes from 74 countries.

Exchanges with overseas universities are conducted in various forms — joint study, exchange of professors and manpower swap at the laboratory level. In particular, an international exchange program is under way on the basis of a partnership with Harvard University that began in 2006.

Ewha’s research and educational strengths have been verified through international evaluations. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, Ewha saw its rankings for three of the five major categories — humanities and arts, life sciences and medicine, natural sciences, social sciences and business administration — improve compared to the previous year, and entered global rankings in 21 subfields.

In the Times Higher Education Global University Impact Assessment’s Gender Equality category, it ranked first among Korean universities for six consecutive years from 2020 to 2025. Meanwhile, 39 Ewha researchers were listed among the world’s top 2 percent of scholars announced by Stanford University and Elsevier in 2024.

Based on 140 years of experience in women’s education, Ewha is nurturing global female talents and laying the groundwork for them to connect and cooperate around the world. Its flagship Ewha Global Partnership Program, a scholarship initiative providing educational opportunities for female talents in developing countries, produced 273 graduates from 37 countries as of August this year, with 40 students from 13 countries currently enrolled.

Meanwhile, 2,627 international students from 96 countries are enrolled in Ewha as of Oct. 1, and the Ewha Academic Assistance System for International Students has been in operation since 2019 to support their adaptation to campus life and academic needs.