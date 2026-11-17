A former Seoul city councilor filed a complaint against Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin on Tuesday, accusing him of dereliction of duty after the minister said it would be difficult to catch all forms of cheating using artificial intelligence (AI).

Lee Jong-bae, a former Seoul city council member from the main opposition People Power Party, said he submitted the complaint to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency over the remarks Choi made during a plenary session of the National Assembly's education committee the previous day when questioned about AI-assisted cheating.

The move came amid heightened public anxiety over such misconduct ahead of Thursday's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), an annual national college entrance exam, known as Suneung in Korean. Recent high-profile incidents involving AI cheating, including a case where the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam has admitted to have cheated using a miniature camera, have sparked widespread concerns.

"Minister Choi consciously abandoned his duty by failing to implement effective countermeasures, such as postponing the Suneung, despite recognizing the limitations of the existing monitoring system," Lee argued.

Lee called on police to thoroughly investigate and strictly punish the minister, arguing the government has the means to prevent AI-assisted cheating, including installing radio detectors in test rooms.