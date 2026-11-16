Chonnam National University (CNU) is stepping up efforts to become a globally recognized research university as plans move forward to establish the country’s second major semiconductor cluster in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City.

Under the government-led project, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, two leading Korean semiconductor companies, plan to invest a combined 800 trillion won ($590 billion) to build four memory plants on the site of a former military airport.

The region offers several advantages, including available production sites, an electricity self-sufficiency rate of 170 percent and the nation’s largest renewable energy infrastructure.

The biggest remaining challenge, however, is securing the more than 23,000 skilled professionals needed to operate the four fabs.

CNU believes it is well-positioned to help meet this demand through its semiconductor talent development programs, industry-academia collaboration, joint research and support for business development and commercialization.

“A semiconductor cluster can succeed only when land, power, water and talent are linked organically,” CNU President Lee Keun-bae said. “What Chonnam aspires to be is a university the world pays attention to. I believe that a change taking place in the regions can change the nation’s future.”

The university launched a hands-on education initiative in January by opening a joint semiconductor packaging research center on campus, established in partnership with Amkor Technology, the world’s second-largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test company.

Amkor donated advanced packaging equipment used in mass production, enabling students to gain practical experience with industry-standard processes in a cleanroom.

CNU has also revamped its faculty recruitment system to bring engineers with hands-on industry experience into the classroom.

These faculty members provide practical instruction in everything from equipment setup and process configuration to quality control, helping students become familiar with industrial workflows and requirements before entering the workforce.

The university is expanding this model through a government support program for regional national universities, under which it will invest approximately $430 million over five years in developing skilled professionals and strengthening research capabilities.

Its College of Advanced Convergence, scheduled to open in 2028, will incorporate industry-developed curricula and hands-on training using industrial equipment.

The Campus Innovation Park, expected to be completed in the first half of next year, will further strengthen the ecosystem by attracting high-tech companies and corporate research institutes.

The park will provide comprehensive support for joint research, prototype testing, investment attraction and business development, bringing students, researchers and companies together.

Together, these initiatives link talent development, joint research, corporate support, startup creation and commercialization within a single campus.

Deep-tech innovations developed at the university can be commercialized through startups and technology transfers, while growing companies can expand overseas and attract global investment.

CNU said it is also working with a leading global research analytics organization to develop data-driven research strategies and expand international research partnerships.

Recent gains in global university rankings, particularly in research environment and industry-academia collaboration, reflect the university’s progress.

The experience of Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park and Germany’s Silicon Saxony demonstrates that successful semiconductor clusters grow alongside strong universities. While factories can be built in a matter of years, developing a skilled workforce takes much longer.

By establishing its talent development and research ecosystem before the semiconductor plants begin operating, CNU aims to build on its role as a regional flagship university and emerge as a global research and innovation hub, contributing to the growth of the semiconductor industry and the regional economy.