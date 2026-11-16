The government seeks to shut off public Wi-Fi at test sites of Thursday's college entrance exam and will require test takers to hand in all smart devices amid growing concerns about cheating using artificial intelligence (AI).

It will also set up a task force to prevent cheating during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

These measures were discussed at an emergency pan-government meeting presided by Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Monday. The meeting was held after it the top scorer on a national tax accountant licensing exam admitted to cheating using a miniature camera and generative AI.

Han ordered the Ministry of Education to review security and proctoring procedures at test sites and investigate any irregularities based on objective evidence.

She asked the science ministry to work with other agencies to determine whether public Wi-Fi could be disabled at all test sites during the exam.

“Cheating by a few must never harm test takers who have worked honestly or undermine trust in the exam system itself,” Han said.

Test takers will be required to hand in their devices before the first session — not only smart phones and AI glasses but any digital devices. This follows the admission of the top scorer on the tax accountant exam that he photographed questions with a miniature camera and used a smartphone and generative AI to get answers. Police secured the miniature camera and other equipment from him and are investigating.

Proctors will look for camera lenses, eyewear with unusually thick arms and other signs of smart glasses when they check test takers’ identities at the start of each session. At least one staff member trained to identify smart glasses will be on duty at each of the country’s 1,312 test sites.

A camera hidden in clothing or an earpiece the size of a grain of rice can be harder to spot than a pair of smart glasses. The education ministry said it would send proctors additional guidance on how to spot behavior that might indicate the use of a miniature camera. Proctors can also seek help from education authorities through a hotline.

The government will deploy stronger checks even after exams, with police tasked with investigating suspected cases. If cheating is confirmed after the exam, authorities could revoke a passing result, restrict eligibility for future exams or refer the case to police.

The concerns of cheating using rapidly developing technologies are feared to damage fairness and credibility of the exams, Han said.

“AI technology is advancing rapidly, and there are limits to what our existing exam procedures alone can do about new forms of cheating,” Han said.

"Fairness of exams is the basic principle to sustain trust of our society ... I call on all relevant government authorities to cooperate closely for fair and trustworthy exams."

She also called for a government plan to develop detection technology, update exam security standards and toughen penalties.

Han ordered a separate interagency task force to draw up safeguards against cheating with smart devices across other state-run licensing exams, such as using only approved test venues and installing device-screening stations.

Despite the concerns, the CSAT will be held as scheduled.

“Postponing the exam could cause even greater confusion, so it would be difficult to consider,” Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin told the National Assembly’s Education Committee on Monday.

Ministry officials told lawmakers that radio frequency detectors, metal detectors and thermal cameras would be difficult to deploy for this year’s exam, potentially being used as early as next year’s CSAT.

On the question of who would be held liable if a student sues a proctor for disrupting their exam after mistaking ordinary glasses for a banned device, Choi said, “We will find specific ways for the education ministry and local education superintendents to take responsibility.”

Kim Min-seok, leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, said Monday that the party would review how exams are run and consider barring those caught cheating from taking exams for the next five to 10 years. Currently, the ban is one year.

“We cannot allow people who have worked honestly to suffer because others cheated,” Kim said at a party leadership meeting at the Assembly. He said the party would move quickly to review laws and rules to prevent cheating and strengthen penalties.

The Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations criticized the education ministry’s reliance on visual checks and questioned whether one specialist per test site could respond to reports from multiple exam rooms.

“If the system we use to assess people’s abilities and qualifications breaks down, so does trust in fair competition,” said Kang Ju-ho, the federation's president. “The government must do everything it can to keep the college entrance exam fair.”