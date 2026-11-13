The Korean government is stepping up efforts to crack down on cheating involving artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart glasses, as concerns spread beyond the annual college entrance exam to national licensing tests, with even top scorers facing suspicions of misconduct.

However, concerns are also emerging that widespread suspicions, even without concrete evidence, could undermine public trust in the fairness of exams.

While authorities have pledged zero tolerance for cheating ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), growing allegations involving high scorers in other major exams have prompted the government to seek additional funding for electronic signal detectors and dedicated personnel to prevent high-tech cheating.

According to the National Assembly, Friday, Rep. Kim Wi-sang of the main opposition People Power Party has proposed an additional 6.57 billion won ($4.92 million) in next year's budget to crack down on cheating involving AI-powered smart glasses and other high-tech devices in national licensing exams.

The proposal comes after the growing use of such devices for cheating drew scrutiny during a recent parliamentary audit.

The Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which oversees national licensing exams, estimated the funding needed to introduce detection equipment and deploy additional monitoring personnel.

While no separate budget was allocated for such measures this year, mounting concerns over high-tech cheating have prompted efforts to tighten exam security.

As of the end of October, six cases of cheating involving smart glasses had been detected in national licensing exams held this year.

The Ministry of Education and the Prime Minister's Office have also pledged zero tolerance for cheating following a series of incidents during essay-based college entrance exams, warning that such misconduct threatens the fairness of the admissions process.

The education ministry warned that students caught using smart glasses to cheat on the CSAT could be barred from taking the exam for up to three years and face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, suspicions of cheating involving AI-powered smart glasses continue to emerge across various national exams, fueling calls to overhaul traditional paper-based testing methods and exam monitoring systems. However, concerns are also growing over excessive allegations of cheating, particularly against high scorers without concrete evidence of misconduct.

A top scorer on the certified tax accountant exam held in April became the center of controversy after answering 159 out of 160 questions correctly, earning 397.5 out of 400 points.

Some fellow test takers and practicing tax accountants questioned whether such a score was achievable within the time limit, raising suspicions that the candidate had used AI-powered smart glasses to cheat. However, an investigation found no evidence to support the suspicions.

Similar suspicions have also been directed at the first person to achieve a perfect score across all sections of the Law School Admission Test (LEET) since its introduction 19 years ago, with some online users questioning whether the record-breaking result was achieved through cheating with smart devices.

The individual, who went from achieving Grade 7 — on a nine-grade scale where Grade 1 is the highest — to earning a perfect score in the Korean language section of the 2026 college entrance exam, said they had taken the LEET to test the effectiveness of their study methods.

As unsubstantiated cheating allegations continued to spread, the top scorer announced plans to solve the Korean language section of the 2027 CSAT, scheduled for Thursday, live on YouTube to demonstrate their abilities and address the suspicions.