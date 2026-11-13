The government promised Friday to exercise zero tolerance against cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) glasses in next week's nationwide college entrance exam after suspicions of such cheating arose over an unrealistic score in this year's certified tax accountant exam.

The suspicions emerged following revelations that the highest scorer in the tax accountant exam received a near-perfect score, missing only one question out of the 160 on the first-round test, earning 397.5 points out of a possible 400, a score many test-takers view as unrealistic.

That has raised concerns that AI cheating can be used in the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), set for Thursday.

"The government views cheating using AI smart glasses as a serious issue that infringes upon fair opportunities for students who have worked diligently, and takes people's concerns regarding this matter very seriously," the Office for Government Policy Coordination said in a statement.

"The government will take a zero-tolerance approach toward any cheating that compromises the fairness of examinations and will make sure to thoroughly manage the upcoming College Scholastic Ability Test," it said.

Specialized personnel will be deployed to test sites to detect AI glasses, and cheaters will be dealt with sternly, including filing criminal complaints against them, the office said.

The office also said it will also try to clear up suspicions raised in the tax accountant exam thoroughly, including requesting an investigation, and that should any cheating be confirmed, the government will ensure that corresponding accountability is enforced in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.