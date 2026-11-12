HUFS institute hosts policy dialogues on diplomatic strategies in Singapore, Malaysia

A research institute affiliated with Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) hosted policy dialogues in Singapore and Malaysia last week to strengthen cooperation between Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The university said Wednesday that the HUFS Institute for International Strategy (HIIS) organized the dialogues in collaboration with leading overseas universities and policy research institutions ahead of its official launch.

The events brought together diplomatic, security and economic experts from Korea and ASEAN member states as part of the International Eminent Persons’ Track 1.5 Dialogue on Foreign Policy Strategy, an initiative led by Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Participants explored strategic responses to the rapidly changing international order and discussed ways to deepen Korea-ASEAN ties.

The Singapore Policy Dialogue was held Nov. 2 at Hotel Waterloo Singapore under the theme “Rethinking Foreign Policy Strategies in a Changing International Order: Perspectives from South Korea and ASEAN.”

The event drew faculty members of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), including Lee Su-hyun, Park Kee-hyun, Park Jae-han and Sarah Teo.

Lam Peng Er, head of the Korea Center at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS), also took part in the event.

Korean participants included Cho Won-deuk, head of the Center for ASEAN-India Studies at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA), and Lee Jae-mook, a professor in the Department of Political Science and Diplomacy at HUFS.

Participants shared ASEAN’s experience in pursuing strategic autonomy amid U.S.-China strategic competition and shifts in the international order. They discussed the implications for Korea’s diplomatic strategy based on “self-reliance, alliance and solidarity.”

A business roundtable was also held, bringing together representatives from companies including Naver Cloud and Fine Energy to explore ways to promote Korea-ASEAN cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, critical minerals and energy.

The Malaysia Policy Dialogue was held Nov. 4 at the Academy of Malay Studies of Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur.

The event was attended by local experts from universities and policy research institutions, including Awang Azman Awang Pawi, dean of the Academy of Malay Studies.

Korean participants included Yu Hyun-seok, former Korean ambassador to Malaysia; Kim Kang-seok, director of external relations at HUFS; and Ko Young-kyung, head of the Asia Business Center at Key to Way Co.

The dialogue examined differences in national diplomatic strategies and examples of regional cooperation within ASEAN, focusing on Malaysia’s pursuit of strategic autonomy and its experience in pragmatic diplomacy amid great-power competition.

Participants also discussed implications for Korea’s diplomatic strategy and ways to expand Korea-ASEAN cooperation in diplomacy, security and the economy.

In video messages to both gatherings, HUFS President Kang Kee-hoon congratulated the organizers on the events and emphasized the importance of strategic cooperation among countries amid changes in the international order.

He also expressed hope that HIIS would grow into a world-class policy research institute, drawing on the university’s longstanding expertise in area studies.