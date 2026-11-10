Chungnam National University held an anti-corruption and integrity pledge ceremony at its Daejeon campus on Friday.

University President Kim Jeong-kyoum and more than 100 faculty and staff members attended the event, according to the university.

It was organized to raise awareness of integrity among university members and promote a fair and transparent organizational culture.

At the ceremony, participating faculty and staff members pledged to abide by laws and principles, carry out their duties with integrity, put the public interest first, prevent corruption and strengthen public trust.

They also pledged to take the lead in promoting a culture of integrity in public service.

“Integrity is an important value that all university members should uphold in their daily work and everyday lives,” Kim said.

“I hope everyone will continue to work together to build a transparent and fair Chungnam National University that earns the trust of its members and the local community through open and accountable administration.”

Following the pledge ceremony, faculty and staff members took part in a hiking event at Mount Songni in Boeun County, North Chungcheong Province.

The event provided an opportunity for participants to build camaraderie and strengthen ties among university members.

The university is working to establish and promote a culture of integrity through various initiatives, including its annual anti-corruption and integrity pledge ceremony, the production of videos promoting integrity and ethical leadership, and efforts to strengthen internal audits.