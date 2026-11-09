University of Seoul holds admissions information session in Vietnam

The University of Seoul held an admissions information session at the University of Languages and International Studies of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Oct. 30, as part of its efforts to attract talented students from overseas.

The University of Seoul said the event drew approximately 360 participants, including students enrolled in Korean language departments at local Vietnamese universities.

The information session was organized to introduce local students firsthand to the university’s academic strengths and admission procedures, while expanding its efforts to attract talented international students.

Faculty members from six colleges and the university’s Korean Language and Culture Program engaged with local students and provided one-on-one consultations for students interested in studying in Korea.

The six colleges were the College of Government and Economics, the College of Business Administration, the College of Humanities, the College of Natural Sciences, the College of Artificial Intelligence and the College of Engineering.

By having its faculty members directly introduce the university’s academic and research strengths, the university expects the event to help attract talented students from overseas and promote international exchange.

Consultation booths were set up for each college, allowing students to get answers to their questions about preparing to study in Korea, including admission procedures and the distinctive features of individual academic programs.

The university said the event provided local students with an opportunity to explore practical pathways to studying in Korea and gain a better understanding of the university’s distinctive academic environment.

“The university’s first standalone admissions information session will serve as more than a promotional event,” said Won Yong-kul, president of the university. “It will mark the beginning of broader efforts to attract talented students from Vietnam and other countries and strengthen international exchange.”

He added, “As interest in the Korean language and Korean studies continues to grow, so does demand for studying in Korea.”

He said the university will build diverse partnerships with local governments, universities and private institutions in Vietnam to promote long-term, sustainable exchanges that go beyond short-term results.

The University of Seoul also participated in the Study in Korea Education Fair in Vietnam 2026, which was jointly organized by the National Institute for International Education and the Korean Education Center in Hanoi from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

At the fair, which brought together more than 70 universities, the University of Seoul operated an information booth and offered consultations to provide prospective students with information on undergraduate and graduate admissions as well as Korean language training programs.

The number of Vietnamese students studying in Korea nearly doubled from 37,940 in 2022 to 75,144 in 2025, according to the Korean Educational Development Institute.

Meanwhile, 164 elementary and secondary schools in Vietnam offered Korean language courses in the 2025-26 academic year, with a total of 34,315 students enrolled, pointing to growing interest in studying in Korea.