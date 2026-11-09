Sogang University tops university category in service quality index for 13th straight year

Sogang University has ranked No. 1 in the university category for the 13th consecutive year in the Korean Standard-Service Quality Index (KS-SQI) survey conducted by the Korean Standards Association (KSA).

The university said it earned an overall score of 86.5 points in this year's survey, maintaining its top position in the category since 2014. It received particularly high scores in accuracy, friendliness and social value.

The second-half survey covered 238 organizations across 58 general and platform service industries.

The 2026 KS-SQI certification ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Grand Ballroom of Signiel Seoul in Lotte World Tower in southern Seoul. It drew about 200 attendees, including representatives of award-winning organizations.

The KS-SQI is a service quality measurement model jointly developed by the KSA and Seoul National University’s Institute of Management Research.

Designed to reflect the characteristics of Korea’s service industry and consumers, the index serves as a comprehensive measure of service quality nationwide.

Since 2000, the KSA has conducted the survey annually in partnership with the JoongAng Ilbo and published the results.

Sogang University said it is undertaking sweeping reforms to its academic system and educational infrastructure, guided by its founding educational philosophy of Cura Personalis (care for the whole person).

The reforms are also based on the belief that, in an age when artificial intelligence (AI) can provide answers, education must teach students how to ask the right questions.

Beyond the mere transmission of knowledge, the university seeks to nurture well-rounded leaders who critically examine the impact of technological advances on society and put social responsibility into practice.

The university was selected this year for both the AI-focused university initiative and the AI Innovation Talent Development Project, enabling it to develop a structured curriculum to equip students across all majors with AI literacy.

The university is pursuing its vision of becoming an “AI-Driven University” that integrates humanistic insight with cutting-edge technology.

It has also begun preparations to establish a next-generation learning platform within the AI Impact Complex, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The platform will bring together research, hands-on training, creative activities and entrepreneurship.

“We are deeply honored to have been ranked No. 1 in the university category of the Korean Standard-Service Quality Index for the 13th consecutive year,” said Sim Jong-hyeok, president of the university.

He added, “As part of our vision to become an ‘AI-Driven University,’ Sogang will integrate AI across education and research while building a future-oriented industry-academia-research ecosystem.”

He said the university plans to advance this vision by revitalizing the Pangyo Digital Innovation Campus and constructing the AI Impact Complex.

He also reaffirmed the university’s commitment to student-centered innovation and quality education.