Second vice minister of foreign affairs discusses role of diplomacy at HUFS lecture

Kim Jin-a, second vice minister of foreign affairs, delivered a lecture on the changing international order and the challenges facing Korean diplomacy at the Seoul campus of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) on Nov. 4.

The university said the lecture was part of the 2026 HUFS Special Lecture program, which provides students, alumni and young people in the local community with opportunities to gain insights into the humanities and develop skills for their future careers.

The program combines the university’s traditional strengths in diplomacy, international trade and the humanities with emerging issues such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

In her lecture, titled “Changes in the International Order and Korea’s Diplomatic Choices,” Kim discussed the role and importance of diplomacy in the evolving international environment.

She also introduced various programs and initiatives pursued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and shared information to help students broaden their interest in international affairs and explore career opportunities in diplomacy.

Kim earned a doctorate in international relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the United States.

She previously served as a professor and dean of the Division of Language and Diplomacy at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

Her previous positions include policy adviser to the Ministry of National Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Air Force, and director of the North Korean Military Research Division at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.

She was also a member of the U.N. Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters.

The lecture carried added significance as Kim, who once taught at HUFS, returned to the university to address students in her capacity as a senior diplomat.

The university said it will continue expanding the special lecture program, providing opportunities for students to interact with experts from various fields and connecting academic knowledge with practical, real-world experience.