Kim Sung-hong, a professor emeritus of architecture at the University of Seoul, delivered a keynote address at the 2026 Korea Architecture Symposium at Harvard University last month.

The University of Seoul said KoreaGSD, a Korean student organization at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, hosted the symposium under the theme “+82+82: From Independence to Acceleration” on Oct. 17.

The event was organized to examine how Korean society has adopted, tested and transformed architectural and urban institutions and forms over the past eight decades, using speed as a framework for exploration.

The symposium brought together theorists, architects and researchers working in Korea and abroad to reassess contemporary Korean architecture and explore its potential for transformation.

In his address, titled “Contextualizing Korean Architecture,” Kim examined contemporary Korean architecture in its historical and social context, focusing on how rapid social change has shaped the country’s urban and architectural landscape.

The lecture drew on his book, “Seoul Urban Architecture: Rising from the Crushing Bowl,” published in early 2026 by Park Books, an international publisher specializing in architecture and urbanism.

Viewing Seoul as a “city of paradox,” where radical new forms coexist with historical traces and an uneven urban fabric, Kim presented key insights into the defining characteristics of Korean architecture.

He also explored the historical context of Korea’s transformation into a cultural and economic powerhouse despite invasions, colonial rule and the devastation of the Korean War.

Subsequent sessions featured speakers from diverse backgrounds, including architects from independent practices and global design firms, Korean diaspora architects and international architects working in Korea. They shared their perspectives and experiences of Korean architecture.

The event was sponsored by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Boston and the Korea Institute at Harvard University.