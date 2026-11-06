Kookmin University’s Graduate School of Total Arts will launch an interdisciplinary master’s degree program in artificial intelligence (AI) and arts management for the spring 2027 semester.

The university said Wednesday that the new program aims to nurture professionals who can apply AI expertise to the arts and culture sectors.

The “AI+Arts Management” program will integrate AI into all aspects of arts management, from performance and exhibition planning to arts organization management, audience development and fundraising.

The program will focus on helping students understand how technological advances are transforming the arts and arts management and develop new planning and operational models using AI.

Beyond improving work efficiency through AI, the program will emphasize expanding access to arts and culture and generating broader social benefits. It will also support the development of startups that use AI to address social challenges.

The curriculum consists of core and elective courses. Core courses provide students with a foundation in AI applications and the fundamentals of arts management through subjects such as introduction to AI, arts and cultural policy, fundraising and the social impact of the arts.

Elective courses focus on practical applications and include AI and arts marketing, AI-based cultural planning, arts entrepreneurship and leadership in the AI era, arts startups and business models using AI, technology convergence and the arts ecosystem.

Classes will combine lectures with project-based learning. Through the AI+Arts Management special lecture series, featuring experts from the AI industry, students will explore the latest technological trends and opportunities for collaboration in the arts and culture sector.

The program will promote interdisciplinary collaboration with other graduate schools within the university, including the Graduate School of Software Technology and the Graduate School of Global Entrepreneurship.

The specialized program will admit up to 10 students. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings over four semesters in a hybrid format combining online and in-person instruction.

Sohn Chang-woo, a professor at the university’s School of Music, will serve as program director.

Its faculty will include Park Shin-eui, former professor emeritus who headed the arts and cultural management program at Kyung Hee University’s Graduate School of Business; Kim Won-jae, a research team leader at Kyung Hee University’s Institute of Culture and Arts Management; and Shim Kyu-sun, CEO of Superb Partner Institute (SPI).

“The next chapter of arts management will open when people who understand the arts put AI to use,” Sohn said. He added, “While the program is open to everyone, it is designed particularly to help those with experience in the arts industry learn to use AI in ways that reflect their own perspectives and develop new models of arts management.”

Kookmin University’s Graduate School of Total Arts will accept applications for its AI+Arts Management program for the spring 2027 semester until Nov. 13, with the admissions exam scheduled for Nov. 28.