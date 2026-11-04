Jeonbuk National University alumna appointed assistant professor at University of Central Florida
Summary
Song Seong-mi, a Jeonbuk National University alumna, has been appointed assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Central Florida. She studied engineering and healthcare engineering at Jeonbuk National University before earning a Ph.D. in motor neuroscience from Texas A&M University. The university said her career illustrates opportunities arising from interdisciplinary experience in engineering and health care.
Key Facts
- Song enrolled in Jeonbuk National University in 2007 and began graduate studies in its Department of Healthcare Engineering in 2014.
- Song earned her Ph.D. in motor neuroscience from Texas A&M University.
- Jeonbuk National University’s Division of Biomedical Engineering trains professionals in medical devices, rehabilitation engineering and digital health care.
- The division’s education and research integrate medicine, engineering, information technology and biotechnology.
Song builds on expertise in biomedical, rehabilitation engineering
Song Seong-mi, an alumna of Jeonbuk National University’s Division of Biomedical Engineering, has been appointed assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Central Florida.
Song enrolled in Jeonbuk National University in 2007, where she developed a strong foundation in engineering.
In 2014, she began graduate studies in the university’s Department of Healthcare Engineering, gaining research experience in biomedical and rehabilitation engineering.
She later earned a Ph.D. in motor neuroscience from Texas A&M University, further expanding her expertise.
Jeonbuk National University said the appointment is significant as it marks an alumna’s transition from studying at the university at both undergraduate and graduate levels to pursuing an academic career at a U.S. university.
It also demonstrates how interdisciplinary experience in engineering and health care can open up new career opportunities, serving as an inspiring example for students aspiring to become researchers in related fields.
The university’s Division of Biomedical Engineering trains professionals in various fields, including medical devices, rehabilitation engineering and digital health care, through interdisciplinary education and research integrating medicine, engineering, information technology and biotechnology.
A university official congratulated Song on her appointment, saying, “We will continue to share the achievements of our alumni working in Korea and abroad with current students, helping them explore career paths and pursue opportunities on a global stage.”
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