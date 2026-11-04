Jeonbuk National University alumna appointed assistant professor at University of Central Florida

Song Seong-mi, an alumna of Jeonbuk National University’s Division of Biomedical Engineering, has been appointed assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Central Florida.

Song enrolled in Jeonbuk National University in 2007, where she developed a strong foundation in engineering.

In 2014, she began graduate studies in the university’s Department of Healthcare Engineering, gaining research experience in biomedical and rehabilitation engineering.

She later earned a Ph.D. in motor neuroscience from Texas A&M University, further expanding her expertise.

Jeonbuk National University said the appointment is significant as it marks an alumna’s transition from studying at the university at both undergraduate and graduate levels to pursuing an academic career at a U.S. university.

It also demonstrates how interdisciplinary experience in engineering and health care can open up new career opportunities, serving as an inspiring example for students aspiring to become researchers in related fields.

The university’s Division of Biomedical Engineering trains professionals in various fields, including medical devices, rehabilitation engineering and digital health care, through interdisciplinary education and research integrating medicine, engineering, information technology and biotechnology.

A university official congratulated Song on her appointment, saying, “We will continue to share the achievements of our alumni working in Korea and abroad with current students, helping them explore career paths and pursue opportunities on a global stage.”