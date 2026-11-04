IES Global eyes expansion of study abroad, internship programs in Korea

As Korea emerges as a popular destination for international students, global education organization Institute for the International Education of Students (IES) Global is looking to expand two-way student exchanges and internship opportunities, connecting more international students with Korea while opening new pathways for Korean students to gain experience abroad.

In an interview with The Korea Times in September, IES Global President and CEO Gregory Hess emphasized that Korea is rapidly gaining ground as a study abroad destination for American students, attracting growing interest not only for its cultural appeal but also for its technological prowess and world-class universities.

"Korea is one of the hot countries," he said. "Students are attracted not only to its culture, its entrepreneurial culture, the prominence of its products, but also the great universities that are here."

While K-pop and Korean dramas often serve as an entry point for international students, Hess said Korea's appeal extends well beyond popular culture to its strengths in advanced technology and higher education.

"I think the gateway is kind of Korean culture, but they also see that Korea is on the cutting edge," he said, noting the country's leadership in technologies including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, computer science and data science.

Hess also highlighted Korea's highly educated population and modern urban environment, describing the country as a place where students can experience firsthand how technology is shaping the future.

"There's a kind of futuristic element to Korea that I think people like," he said.

IES Global operates study abroad and internship programs in more than 20 countries and 30 cities through IES Abroad, which primarily serves American students, and the Study Abroad Foundation (SAF), which helps students from Korea, Japan and China pursue educational opportunities overseas.

By connecting the two programs, the organization aims to expand two-way student exchanges and provide more opportunities for students to gain international work experience.

As part of its expansion in Korea, IES Global is developing a new internship program that would give American students opportunities to gain hands-on experience in Korean workplaces, extending its offerings beyond traditional academic exchanges.

Hess said the organization is working with a local partner to launch the program, although an agreement has yet to be finalized.

"We think this is a great way for U.S. students to not only get a great cultural experience in Korea but also to learn and develop their professional skill set," he said.

Similar opportunities are already available to Korean students through SAF, including semester-long internships for Yonsei University students at IES Global centers overseas.

Hess said such experiences help students develop professional skills while learning to navigate unfamiliar workplace cultures, giving them an advantage in an increasingly competitive job market.

According to IES Global's student feedback, 80 to 90 percent of study abroad participants said their overseas experiences helped them land their first jobs and improve their career prospects.

Hess said internships could offer even greater benefits by allowing students to demonstrate their adaptability and ability to work across cultures — qualities that employers increasingly seek alongside academic credentials.

"When a company is looking to hire a young person, they can look at how talented they are and all the wonderful grades they got," he said. "But they also want to make sure that they can adapt to the culture within the company."

Unlike traditional university-to-university exchange programs, IES Global offers students access to a wider network of institutions and study abroad opportunities without requiring separate partnerships between individual universities.

He said the model allows universities to offer students more destinations and programs while reducing administrative complexity and costs.

Hess believes studying and interning in Korea could also serve as a stepping stone for international students seeking longer-term career opportunities in the country.

However, he stressed that building a career in Korea requires sustained efforts to overcome language and cultural barriers, which cannot be addressed through short-term exchanges alone.

"I think even just one year won't be enough," he said, noting that adapting to Korean workplaces and society often requires a multiyear commitment.

Beyond academic and career opportunities, Hess emphasized the role of international exchanges in fostering cross-cultural understanding amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

In Korea, IES Global connects visiting American students with Korean alumni of SAF programs, helping them build relationships and gain a deeper understanding of each other's cultures.

Looking ahead, Hess expects Seoul to remain a major destination for international students, while the organization plans to expand opportunities for Korean students to study and work abroad.

He stressed that the value of international education extends beyond academic achievement and career development, helping students broaden their perspectives and better understand the world.

"We want study abroad to change their lives," Hess said. "But we want those changed lives to change the world."