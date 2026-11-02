THE summit to explore turning university research into business in Seoul

The Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit 2026 will take place at Korea University in Seoul from Nov. 17 to 19, bringing together global university leaders and industry experts to explore ways to turn academic research into commercially viable technologies and businesses.

Under the theme "Universities, industry and investors: Connecting research with commercialisation," the three-day summit will examine strategies for strengthening cooperation between academia and industry, attracting investment and fostering innovation.

The event comes as universities worldwide face growing pressure to demonstrate the economic and social impact of their research amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and intensifying global competition for technological leadership.

The event is expected to draw more than 300 participants from over 150 institutions and organizations worldwide, including university leaders, researchers, investors and industry experts.

More than 80 speakers will take part in keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops focused on translating academic breakthroughs into practical applications, attracting investment and building sustainable businesses.

Discussions will focus on three key areas: turning academic research into commercial ventures, identifying investment opportunities in emerging technologies and strengthening collaboration between universities, industry and investors.

Sessions will explore how universities can bring research breakthroughs to market through technology transfer, startups and industry partnerships, as well as ways to attract investment and scale promising innovations.

The summit will also examine funding opportunities and gaps in strategic sectors, including AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, climate technology and advanced manufacturing.

Another focus will be building competitive innovation ecosystems through new funding models, strategic partnerships and efforts to attract global talent and investment.

Discussions will also address growing global competition for research talent, investment and technological expertise.

The summit will feature Darren Cooke, chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer at the University of California, Berkeley, alongside other leaders from academia, industry and investment organizations.

Other notable speakers include Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology President Jeon Yun-jong, Finda CEO and co-founder Lee Hye-min, QUBIS CEO Marina Donohoe and Uniseed CEO Alastair Hick.

Hosting the summit in Seoul will also put the spotlight on Korea's innovation ecosystem and efforts to strengthen university-industry collaboration, particularly in advanced technology sectors.

Korea University, which is hosting the event, highlighted the importance of international cooperation in advancing innovation and addressing challenges facing higher education.

The university said it aims to harness AI, sustainability and human-centered innovation to shape the future of higher education, while encouraging participants to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and translate research into tangible outcomes.

Furthermore, the summit will provide opportunities for university leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors to build partnerships and explore potential funding opportunities.

Registration is open through the event's official website, with discounted rates available for startups and groups of three or more.