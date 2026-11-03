Kwangwoon University sets sights on becoming AI, robotics powerhouse

Kwangwoon University unveiled plans to establish itself as a leading institution in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics by nurturing talent and expanding access to education in the two fields as the era of physical AI takes shape.

The university held a ceremony on Thursday to unveil its AI and robotics education strategy, drawing some 400 attendees, including lawmakers, local government officials, university presidents, education and research representatives, students and local residents.

The event also aimed to strengthen partnerships ahead of the 2027 World Robofest Championship, an international youth robotics competition the university is set to host next year.

"We aim to nurture talent who will drive advances in robotics worldwide and build a future where robots serve people," Kwangwoon University President Yoon Do-young said.

The event featured congratulatory remarks from former National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Reps. Kim Yong-tae and Kim Nam-joon, Nowon District Mayor Seo Joon-oh, Korea Military Academy Superintendent Park Hoo-sung, Genesis BBQ Group Chairman Yoon Hong-geun and Seoul Superintendent of Education Chung Keun-sik.

In a followed keynote, Yoon outlined the university's vision to become a global leader in AI and robotics education, emphasizing its commitment to developing talent for the emerging era of physical AI.

The vision announcement featured an appearance by DEUX, a dual-arm robot developed by XYZ, a company founded by Kwangwoon University alumni.

The robot embraced Yoon onstage before handing him a declaration outlining the university's new vision, which he then read aloud to formally announce its commitment to advancing AI and robotics education.

Yoon emphasized the importance of training specialists in physical AI through closer ties with industry, outlining plans to introduce new academic programs and expand hands-on learning opportunities.

"We will establish new majors in humanoid and mobile robotics and work with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to build a robotics laboratory on campus," Yoon said.

He added that 27 partner companies would participate directly in curriculum development and teaching, allowing students to gain practical experience throughout the entire process, from robot design and manufacturing to testing and real-world industrial applications.

Yoon also pledged to make AI and robotics education more accessible to students across disciplines and the broader public.

"AI and robotics should not be limited to engineering majors. They should be technologies that anyone can learn and use," he said.

The university aims to train 260 AI and robotics specialists annually starting in 2028 while expanding educational opportunities to schoolchildren, working adults and local residents.

Yoon also highlighted plans to host the 2027 World Robofest Championship, bringing together young robotics talent from 60 countries.

"We aim to make northeastern Seoul an urban robotics innovation hub and establish Kwangwoon as a global center for robotics education and collaboration," he said.

The event also featured a special lecture by Henk Rogers, the entrepreneur whose role in bringing the video game Tetris to a global audience was portrayed in the film Tetris.

In the second half of the event, the area surrounding Kwangwoon Square was transformed into an interactive showcase of AI and robotics technologies, with live demonstrations and hands-on activities for students and local residents.

The program included a virtual reality drawing performance by artist Yeom Dong-kyun and an AI and robotics talk session led by YouTuber JoCoding.

Among the highlights was Method-3, a 4-meter-tall humanoid robot developed with the involvement of Kwangwoon University faculty members. Standing more than twice the height of an average adult, the giant robot is designed to accommodate a human pilot inside its body.

Meanwhile, Kwangwoon University is set to host the 2027 World Robofest Championship from May 28 to 31, bringing together young robotics enthusiasts from around the world to showcase their skills and exchange ideas.

The competition is expected to strengthen the university's international partnerships and support its ambition to become a global hub for robotics education.