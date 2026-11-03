Kim Dae-hwan, a professor at Kookmin University’s School of Electrical Engineering, has been included in the 2026 World’s Top 2% Scientists list compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier.

The list recognizes the top 2 percent of researchers in their respective fields based on a comprehensive analysis of research impact, including citation metrics and publication output, drawing on data from Elsevier’s Scopus database.

Kookmin University said Kim has focused on the physical characterization of semiconductor devices based on indium gallium zinc oxide, a material used in next-generation memory and display technologies.

He has published 484 papers in international journals and major academic conferences proceedings, garnering 7,926 citations, according to Scopus data as of October.

“I am honored to be recognized among the World’s Top 2% of Scientists, and I owe this achievement to the faculty members and students, research collaborators and industry partners who have worked alongside me,” Kim said.

He added, “I believe that research into the fundamental principles of semiconductor devices ultimately leads to technologies that can transform people's lives.”

He has pioneered electrical and optical techniques to analyze the distribution of microscopic defects in oxide semiconductors and developed device analysis and simulation models based on these techniques.

His research has contributed to technologies that enable semiconductor manufacturers to predict device lifetime and reliability at the design stage.

He has also expanded his research into artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors, biological rhythms and sleep health care. His work includes investigating the reliability of oxide semiconductor transistors used in three-dimensional integrated circuits and display drivers.

He is also expanding his research to include multilayer-stacked transistors for memory chips, memory devices for quantum computing and cryogenic environments, and vertically stacked memory resistors designed to accelerate AI training and inference.

In the field of AI semiconductors, Kim is developing memory resistors devices using oxide semiconductors. Mimicking the function of synapses that connect neurons in the human brain, these devices integrate memory and computing functions.

The technology can reduce energy consumption in AI computing by minimizing the need to move data between memory and processors. It is expected to contribute to the development of next-generation low-power semiconductors.

Kim has also conducted extensive research on biological rhythms and sleep health care. From 2016 to 2022, he led the Circadian ICT Research Center, supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

During this period, his team developed technologies to estimate melatonin rhythms using heart rate signals alone, detect light pollution and adjust blue light exposure according to the time of day to regulate its effects on melatonin secretion.

The team also developed Melight, a lighting control device designed to support healthy circadian rhythms.

These research findings have been put into practice through Circadian Inc., the first subsidiary of Kookmin University Holding Co., which offers personalized lighting and sleep management services.