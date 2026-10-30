Sungkyunkwan University President Yoo reappointed for second term
Summary
Sungkyunkwan University reappointed President Yoo Ji-beom for a second four-year term, with the new term running from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2030. The board of trustees credited Yoo with strengthening research capabilities and global competitiveness, including improvements in international rankings. The university rose 19 places to 68th in the 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings and ranked third in Korea and first among private universities.
Key Facts
- The 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings assessed 2,297 institutions worldwide.
- Sungkyunkwan University extended its annual improvement streak in the rankings to four consecutive years.
- The university ranked among the top five in education, research and graduate outcomes in The Korea Times University Rankings.
- Yoo began his first term as president in January 2023 and joined Sungkyunkwan University as a materials science and engineering professor in 1994.
- Yoo earned a metallurgical engineering degree and a master’s degree from Seoul National University, followed by a doctorate in materials science and engineering from Stanford University.
Sungkyunkwan University President Yoo Ji-beom has been reappointed for a second four-year term.
The university's board of trustees approved Yoo's reappointment at a meeting Thursday. His new term will run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2030.
The board credited Yoo with strengthening the university's research capabilities and global competitiveness, particularly through improvements in international university rankings. It also highlighted his vision for advancing institutional innovation in the artificial intelligence era.
The university rose 19 places to 68th among 2,297 institutions worldwide in the 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, released earlier this month.
It ranked third in Korea and first among private universities, extending its streak of annual improvements in the rankings to four consecutive years.
The university also ranked among the top five universities in education, research and graduate outcomes in The Korea Times University Rankings.
Yoo graduated from Seoul National University with a degree in metallurgical engineering in 1982 and later earned a master's degree from the same university and a doctorate in materials science and engineering from Stanford University.
He joined Sungkyunkwan University as a professor of materials science and engineering in 1994 and has since held several senior posts, including dean of the College of Engineering, vice president of the Natural Sciences Campus and head of the university's industry-academic cooperation foundation.
Yoo began his first term as university president in January 2023.
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