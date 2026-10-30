Kookmin University researcher, student win Global Youth Award

A researcher and a student from Kookmin University have each received an award at the 2026 Sustainable Smart City Champions Session, the university said.

The event was part of Smart Life Week 2026, co-hosted by the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government at Coex in southern Seoul from Oct. 6-8.

Ra Min-su, a researcher at the university’s Global Development Cooperation Institute, and Ji Ye-jun, a senior at the Kookmin International Business School, won the 2026 WeGO Global Youth Award on Oct. 7.

Ji is also a student supporter of the university’s HUSS (Humanities and Social Sciences) Global Symbiosis Project.

WeGO is an international organization that promotes smart and sustainable urban development through cooperation among local governments, businesses and other relevant organizations around the world.

Through its Sustainable Smart City Champions program, launched in 2022, the organization provides educational programs and international exchange opportunities in smart cities, digital governance and sustainable development to nurture the next generation of urban leaders.

Now in its second year, the WeGO Global Youth Award recognizes young people from around the world who have contributed to solving urban challenges through innovative ideas and initiatives across various fields.

The awards were presented during the 2026 WeGO Champions Seoul Workshop, which also featured a panel discussion on the theme of “AI and Housing.”

Kim Byoung-joon, vice president for international affairs at Kookmin University and director of the Humanities and Social Sciences (HUSS) Global Symbiosis Project, participated as a panelist to discuss artificial inteligence (AI) technologies and the future of sustainable cities.

Student supporters of the HUSS Global Symbiosis Project attended the event, exploring the effect of AI technologies on residential environments and urban sustainability.

Kookmin University is a participating institution in the Global Symbiosis Consortium under the HUSS Convergence Talent Development Project, supported by the Ministry of Education and the National Research Foundation of Korea.

In collaboration with Kwangwoon University, Sun Moon University, Yeungnam University and Honam University, the consortium operates a range of educational and exchange programs to nurture interdisciplinary talent capable of leading a sustainable global society.