Kookmin University wins grand prize in industry category at Korea Character Awards 2026

Kookmin University’s character mascot, “Mr. Doctor,” won the grand prize in the industry category at the Korea Character Awards 2026, held Tuesday at the Korea Press Center in Seoul, the university said.

The Korea Character Awards program recognizes outstanding characters developed by local governments, public institutions and companies nationwide, evaluating them on creativity, public appeal, commercial potential and practical application.

The university said it has consistently communicated its educational philosophy and brand values through Mr. Doctor while expanding the character’s use with diverse content and community engagement programs.

Mr. Doctor embodies the journey of an ordinary person who becomes a leading expert in their field through learning and perseverance. It also symbolizes the university community’s entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to take on new challenges.

The character originated from a gold-colored sculpture approximately 3 meters tall installed at the university’s main gate in February 2019. It was designed by Stefano Giovannoni, a world-renowned industrial designer and distinguished professor at the university.

The character’s graduation cap symbolizes the culmination of learning and achievement, while its minimalist design represents an ordinary person — someone who could be anyone.

The name “Doctor” conveys the idea of becoming an expert in one’s field, while the gold color symbolizes achievements attained through challenge and perseverance, according to the university.

Mr. Doctor has become a prominent landmark at the university’s main gate and a symbol of major campus events, including entrance ceremonies, graduation ceremonies and festivals.

The character has also added a playful touch to campus life with seasonal and event-themed accessories and costumes, ranging from sunglasses and surfboards to winter outfits.

Through Mr. Doctor, the university has cultivated an image that is both free-spirited and approachable among students, local residents and visitors.

Mr. Doctor has also been featured in a variety of merchandise, including graduation dolls dressed in academic regalia, key rings, T-shirts and hats, as well as on the university’s official website, social media channels and online advertisements.

The university also runs programs that invite students, faculty and staff to participate directly in the character’s development.

In a 2024 student ID card design contest, “Mini Mr. Doctor” was selected by a vote of 4,146 students and incorporated into the university’s student ID card design in 2025.

In 2026, the university held the Mr. Doctor Motion Image Contest, which attracted 1,462 submissions across four categories: emotional expressions, campus life, seasons and special occasions, and open themes.

Building on the award, Kookmin University plans to continue to broaden its use of the character in promotional content and community engagement programs.

As the university celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, it also aims to promote the values of challenge and growth and further develop Mr. Doctor into a signature character that grows alongside the university community.