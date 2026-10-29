Students seeking degrees from prestigious universities overseas could head straight to their main campuses overseas. But Incheon Global Campus (IGC) is making a case for choosing Korea instead, offering access to the country's thriving high-tech industries alongside a world-class education.

Located in the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ), IGC is seeking to turn its proximity to major biotechnology, semiconductor and other advanced technology companies into a competitive advantage, connecting international education with hands-on industry experience and career opportunities.

"Simply having prestigious foreign universities in Incheon is no longer enough to prove our value," said Byun Ju-young, CEO of the Incheon Global Campus Foundation, during an interview with The Korea Times.

"What matters now is whether their education and research capabilities can translate into technological innovation and job creation in the region."

Established in 2012, IGC was designed to serve as a global education hub within the IFEZ, attracting foreign universities while nurturing talent for the region's strategic industries.

Byun said the campus was intended not only to strengthen the region's educational infrastructure but also to support its industrial development and contribute to Korea's broader economic growth.

Since opening with just 46 students, IGC has grown to more than 4,500 students enrolled at five foreign universities: Stony Brook University and the Fashion Institute of Technology, both under the State University of New York (SUNY), George Mason University, Ghent University and the University of Utah.

Students follow the same curricula and earn the same degrees as those at the universities' home campuses, while studying in one of Korea's major industrial hubs.

IGC is now moving into its next phase, shifting its focus from attracting foreign universities to building stronger ties between academia, research institutions and industry.

Beyond educating students and producing skilled graduates, universities can also serve as engines of regional innovation, as demonstrated by institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford, which play central roles in their surrounding industrial clusters.

"We want universities at IGC to play a similar role, driving innovation by bringing education, research and industry closer together," Byun said.

Following Incheon's designation as a defense innovation cluster, George Mason University's C5I Center, which specializes in command, control, communications and cybersecurity, joined a local council bringing together defense industry stakeholders.

Three IGC universities — SUNY Korea, George Mason University and the University of Utah — also signed an agreement to take part in the initiative.

To strengthen such partnerships, the IGC Foundation has established a committee bringing together local businesses and institutions, aiming to coordinate industry-academia cooperation that individual universities previously pursued independently.

IGC is also strengthening ties with local industries through internships and hands-on training.

In partnership with Incheon Technopark, the campus has launched an internship program that allows students to earn academic credits while gaining work experience at local companies. The program also brings Korean and international students together, helping foreign students gain exposure to Korea's industrial sector.

Byun said about 100 students recently toured semiconductor packaging firm STATS ChipPAC Korea, with plans to expand such visits to other major companies, including Amkor Technology and Celltrion.

The foundation also plans to expand career and startup support, connecting students with businesses and entrepreneurship networks across the IFEZ.

The focus on local industries extends to IGC's academic offerings. Byun said the foreign universities were selected for their strengths in fields that align with Incheon's industrial priorities.

Ghent University's biotechnology, food technology and environmental technology programs support the region's growing biotech sector, while the University of Utah offers programs in film, media arts and gaming. SUNY Korea's engineering programs complement the region's semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries.

"We didn't simply bring in foreign universities for their names," Byun said. "We chose institutions whose academic strengths match Incheon's industrial needs, so they can train the talent those industries require."

IGC is taking a similar approach to its future expansion, with plans to bring in the University of Southampton to broaden its offerings in aerospace and maritime-related fields, capitalizing on Incheon's role as a major aviation and logistics hub.

Byun said the priority is not simply to attract more universities, but to ensure that new additions bring academic strengths and opportunities that complement those already available on campus.

Meanwhile, attracting more international students is a task for IGC, where Koreans currently account for nearly 90 percent of regular enrollment.

Of its roughly 4,500 students, about 470 are foreign nationals, a figure that rises to 630 when short-term exchange students are included. Byun aims to raise the international student share to 40 percent by 2030.

To reach that target, IGC is tailoring its recruitment efforts to individual countries, drawing on its universities' global networks.

In the United States, it is working with the University of Utah to attract students interested in studying at its Songdo campus while experiencing Korean culture. In Mongolia, IGC is pursuing partnerships with education authorities and local governments to tap into growing demand for overseas education among young people.

The foundation also plans to expand housing, internship and career support to encourage international students to stay and work in Korea after graduation.

Looking ahead, IGC aims to redefine its success, placing greater emphasis on its contribution to regional innovation and economic growth than on enrollment figures or the number of universities it hosts.

"We want universities to become drivers of innovation by working closely with research institutions and businesses," Byun said.

"Our ultimate goal is to nurture talent that contributes not only to Incheon's development but also to Korea's future growth."