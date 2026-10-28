Jeonbuk National University institute to recruit 141 schoolchildren for advanced science programs

Jeonbuk National University’s Science Education Institute for the Gifted will recruit 141 students for its 2027 advanced programs for elementary and middle school students to nurture young scientists in the region, the university said Tuesday.

The elementary school advanced program will admit 51 students, with 17 each in science, mathematics and interdisciplinary studies. The middle school advanced program will admit 90 students, with 15 each in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, Earth science and information science.

The university said the institute will also give priority to applicants who have completed designated preparatory programs and those from socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Eligible applicants include students who have completed either the online preparatory program jointly offered by 26 university-affiliated science education institutes for gifted students nationwide or the in-person Jeonbuk Science Dream Tree Development Program run by the institute.

Seven places will be reserved for priority applicants each in physics, Earth science and information science, while five places will be reserved for the other fields.

Fifth-grade students at elementary schools in North Jeolla Province are eligible to apply for the elementary school advanced program, while sixth-grade elementary school students and first-year middle school students in the province may apply for the middle school advanced program.

Out-of-school youth are also eligible to apply if they live in the province and fall within the age range for the respective programs. Applicants must submit the required documents, including a personal statement and a letter of recommendation from their teacher.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6. Visit select.gifted.ac.kr for detailed information on the admission process and required documents.

Following document screening, applicants will take a creative problem-solving test on Nov. 21, with twice as many applicants as available places advancing to the next round. Final candidates will be selected through in-depth interviews on Dec. 5.

Established in 1998, the institute is affiliated with the university and nurtures young scientists in the region with support from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Foundation for Science and Creativity.

Jeonbuk National University professors and instructors with doctoral degrees provide specialized instruction. The institute makes use of the university’s advanced educational facilities and has consistently received favorable ratings in annual program evaluations.