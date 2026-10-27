University of Seoul to hold session to broaden students' major choices

The University of Seoul will hold its 2026 Major Information Session on Thursday at its Centennial Memorial Hall to expand students’ options for choosing their majors.

The university said the session, organized as part of the government’s University Innovation Support Project, aims to help students interested in pursuing multiple majors and those enrolled in the School of Liberal Studies design their own academic paths.

A total of 31 schools, departments, project groups and administrative offices, including the Office of Academic Affairs, will participate in the session.

At each booth, representatives will introduce major-specific curricula and flexible academic options, including double majors, minors, changes of major and modular curricula.

They will also provide road maps outlining degree requirements for each major, along with personalized consultations to help students plan their academic paths.

The event will also feature activity booths offering personal color analysis and tarot readings about university life, with souvenirs available for participants.

Students can register in advance or on-site on the day of the event. Souvenirs will be offered to booth visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The session will provide practical support for students seeking to choose majors that match their aptitudes and interests and plan their academic paths more flexibly,” a university official said.