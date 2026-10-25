Chungnam National University holds town hall on future development plans

Chungnam National University held a town hall meeting on Friday to discuss its future development, including a proposed merger with another national university.

About 250 people, including faculty members, staff, teaching assistants, students and alumni, attended the meeting at Baekma Hall of the university’s Jeongsimhwa International Cultural Center.

The university said the meeting was organized to build consensus on major issues and future development plans, including a proposed merger with Kongju National University.

Participants also discussed the Glocal University Project and a support package for flagship national universities, sharing their views on the university’s future.

The two-hour meeting began with opening remarks by President Kim Jeong-kyoum, followed by a presentation on the university’s future direction by Kim Young-guk, vice president for external affairs.

“The meeting provided a forum for university members to better understand the key issues facing Chungnam National University, discuss its future direction and share their views,” President Kim said.

“I sincerely hope today’s gathering will serve as a valuable foundation for building a strong consensus through a deeper understanding of one another’s perspectives and help the university take a major leap forward.”

Representatives of various university groups and other attendees then shared their views in an open discussion.

The university said the meeting was intended to foster mutual understanding among its members and lay the groundwork for its future growth.