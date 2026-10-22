Yonsei University portal hack leaks data of 10,000 students, graduates
Summary
Yonsei University said Thursday that a hack of its portal exposed personal information belonging to about 10,000 students and graduates. The university confirmed unauthorized access by an external party and said the exposed data included student ID numbers, mobile phone numbers and email addresses, along with some system management information. It said resident registration numbers were not compromised, blocked the point of intrusion and requested a police investigation. Details for each affected individual were scheduled to be posted on the university website from 1 p.m. Thursday.
Key Facts
- The university’s information and communications office confirmed the unauthorized portal access and apologized for the concern and inconvenience caused by the breach.
- The exposed information covered current students and graduates.
- The university said it would provide details of the specific personal information exposed for each affected individual on its website from 1 p.m. Thursday.
Personal information belonging to about 10,000 Yonsei University students and graduates has been leaked in a hacking of the university's portal service, the university said Thursday.
Yonsei University's information and communications office said it has confirmed unauthorized access to the portal by an external party, resulting in the exposure of personal information of some members of the university community. It apologized for the concern and inconvenience caused by the breach.
The exposed data includes student ID numbers, mobile phone numbers and email addresses of current students and graduates, as well as certain system management information, the university said.
However, sensitive personal information, such as resident registration numbers, was not compromised, it said.
After discovering the hack, the university took steps to block the point of intrusion and requested a police investigation.
The university said details of the breach, including the specific types of personal information exposed for each affected individual, will be available on its website from 1 p.m. Thursday.
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