Yonsei University portal hack leaks data of 10,000 students, graduates

Personal information belonging to about 10,000 Yonsei University students and graduates has been leaked in a hacking of the university's portal service, the university said Thursday.

Yonsei University's information and communications office said it has confirmed unauthorized access to the portal by an external party, resulting in the exposure of personal information of some members of the university community. It apologized for the concern and inconvenience caused by the breach.

The exposed data includes student ID numbers, mobile phone numbers and email addresses of current students and graduates, as well as certain system management information, the university said.

However, sensitive personal information, such as resident registration numbers, was not compromised, it said.

After discovering the hack, the university took steps to block the point of intrusion and requested a police investigation.

The university said details of the breach, including the specific types of personal information exposed for each affected individual, will be available on its website from 1 p.m. Thursday.