Editor’s note This is the second in a three-part series examining how universities worldwide are adapting to the AI era and redefining their roles amid rapid technological change. Drawing on the experiences of leading global institutions and insights from international experts, the series explores what these changes mean for the future of Korean higher education and its global competitiveness. The series is supported by the Korea Press Foundation's Press Promotion Fund.

SINGAPORE, LONDON, SEOUL — Korea reached its goal of attracting 300,000 international students ahead of schedule. Now comes the harder part.

As the government shifts its focus from quantity to quality, universities face a tougher test of whether they can turn rising enrollment into quality education, meaningful career opportunities and long-term talent retention.

Under its Study Korea 300K initiative launched in 2023, the government set a target of attracting 300,000 international students by 2027. It reached that milestone early, with enrollment climbing to 307,464 this year, according to the Ministry of Education.

Yet the gap between recruitment and retention remains wide, raising questions about whether universities are equipped to deliver on the government's new priorities.

Despite a surge in international enrollment, Korea continues to struggle to retain foreign graduates. Of the 36,271 international students who graduated from Korean universities between August 2023 and February 2024, 42.9 percent left Korea, while fewer than 5,000 secured employment in the country.

The problem is not necessarily a lack of interest in staying. A 2025 survey by the Korea Federation of SMEs found that 86.5 percent of international students wanted to work in Korea after graduation. A similar gap emerged among government-funded Global Korea Scholarship recipients: 83.8 percent hoped to stay, but only 28.3 percent found jobs in Korea.

Global ranking agencies point to shortcomings in how Korean institutions attract global talent, make education accessible and connect graduates with employers.

“Korea is going to increasingly have to look to international talent to plug critical skills shortages,” said Matteo Quacquarelli, vice president of strategy and analytics at QS. He stressed the need to expand English-taught programs in strategically important fields and to build clearer pathways from university to employment.

Ben Sowter, senior vice president at QS, questioned whether Korean universities have done enough to strengthen their international appeal beyond expanding short-term programs and capitalizing on the popularity of Korean culture.

Same pressure, different playbook

Britain, a leading destination for international students, faces financial pressures similar to those in Korea, with universities increasingly relying on foreign tuition revenue to offset funding shortfalls.

Domestic tuition fees in U.K. have barely risen over the past decade. Had they kept pace with inflation, they would now be around 15,000 pounds a year, according to Universities UK, an association representing British universities.

The resulting funding squeeze has made international tuition revenue increasingly important to universities' finances.

"The research that happens in our universities and the teaching of domestic students — we make a loss," said Hollie Chandler, director of strategic policy at the Russell Group, an association of 24 leading British research universities.

She added that about 43 percent of British universities were expected to report deficits this year.

Both countries also face risks from their reliance on a limited number of source countries. Britain has long depended heavily on Chinese students, while roughly 60 percent of international students in Korea come from Vietnam and China.

Against these pressures, British universities have sought to make a broader case for international students, emphasizing their contributions to the economy and research rather than tuition revenue alone.

International education generates more than 21 billion pounds in annual export income, while foreign students account for about half of Britain's doctoral enrollment.

"If we lose that talent, that's really problematic for R&D in the U.K.," Chandler said.

British universities have also backed stricter visa compliance standards, seeking to maintain public and government confidence in the international student system amid concerns over the misuse of student visas.

"We need a secure visa system so that we give both government and the public confidence that international students are genuine," she said.

Yet Britain's efforts to demonstrate the value of international students have not shielded universities from tighter immigration policies or falling enrollment.

Student numbers have fallen from their 2023 peak following government restrictions on dependents and changes to post-study work visa rules aimed at curbing immigration.

"For a short period of time, increasing international student numbers helped to mitigate that. But we're no longer in that world," said Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK.

Korea, meanwhile, faces a different challenge. With labor shortages driving demand for foreign workers, the priority is not restricting international graduates' opportunities but helping them transition from university to employment.

Recruit, develop, retain

Universities in Singapore have taken more proactive approach to competing for global talent, combining international recruitment with English-language education and career support.

At Nanyang Technological University (NTU), efforts extend beyond students to recruiting promising academics overseas, sometimes even before they complete their doctorates.

NTU President Ho Teck Hua mentioned he offered to cover a housing loan repayment for a professor recruited from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to persuade to join NTU.

"If you are not proactive, you are not making good offers, they won't come," Ho said.

The university's strategy extends beyond recruitment. All courses at the university are taught in English, while a dedicated careers office helps domestic and international students find jobs.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has also made internationalization a core strategy, with international students accounting for about one-third of its enrollment and international academics making up more than half of its faculty.

The university President Tan Eng Chye summed up the university's approach in three words: "recruitment, development, retention," emphasizing the importance of nurturing global talent rather than simply attracting it.

Next task for Korean universities

The experiences of Britain and Singapore point to the same conclusion: enrollment numbers alone do not make a university internationally competitive. For Korean universities, the challenge is to build academic environments and career pathways that give international students a reason to study, work and stay in a long-term prospect.

The Korean government is taking steps in that direction. The education ministry plans to introduce a certification system for departments providing quality education to international students, with funding incentives from 2027. The Ministry of Justice has also proposed easing the transition from student to work visas for science and engineering graduates.

But universities will determine much of what happens between admission and graduation, from the accessibility of their programs to the support students receive in entering the workforce.

Ho said Korea already has the job opportunities needed to retain foreign graduates.

"I'm pretty sure they have a lot of good jobs around," he said. "It's just the facilitation process of converting them from a graduate to an employee."