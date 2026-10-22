Hankuk University of Foreign Studies offers training for new hires at semiconductor companies

Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) held a two-day training program Oct. 19-20 to help newly hired employees at local semiconductor materials, parts and equipment companies develop practical skills.

The university said Wednesday that its G-Anchor Project Group organized the program in cooperation with Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province. The G-Anchor Project is a provincial initiative designed to support universities in promoting regional innovation.

Twenty-five newly hired employees from six semiconductor-related companies in Yongin — including Rorze Systems, BMI Tech, GnG InTech, SurplusGlobal, Justem and Appletree — participated in the training.

They worked in a range of fields, including manufacturing, design, sales, research and development, and quality control.

The training program aimed to deepen participants’ understanding of the semiconductor industry and develop the practical skills and workplace adaptability needed to perform their jobs effectively.

Lim Ju-won, a professor in HUFS’ Division of Semiconductor and Electronics Engineering, oversaw the program. Faculty members from the division and experts from Rebellions, an artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor company, served as instructors.

The curriculum combined foundational semiconductor theory, hands-on process training, workplace skills development and industrial site visits to strengthen participants’ technical expertise and practical capabilities.

On the first day, participants at HUFS’ Global Campus received technical training on AI applications, the eight major semiconductor manufacturing processes, and the optical and electrical properties of semiconductor devices.

They also toured the campus semiconductor process training lab to gain a better understanding of the facilities and manufacturing processes.

On the second day, participants received training in essential workplace skills, including workplace adaptation, efficient use of digital tools, report writing and effective communication.

They also learned about the history of semiconductor technology, the development of the semiconductor industry in major countries, and the global semiconductor supply chain.

With support from Myongji University, they toured a semiconductor fabrication facility (fab) used for education and research, gaining firsthand insight into semiconductor manufacturing processes.

“The program offers new employees valuable opportunities to build their professional skills, from learning about AI applications and the future of the semiconductor industry to understanding the eight major manufacturing processes and analyzing the optical and electrical properties of semiconductor devices through hands-on training,” Lim said.

“We hope this integrated training program will help new employees at local semiconductor materials, parts and equipment companies strengthen their job-related capabilities and adjust to their workplaces,” a representative of HUFS’ G-Anchor Project Group said.

He added, “We will continue to develop customized training programs that reflect industry needs through cooperation among local governments, businesses and universities.”