Korean heritage schools in Japan turn to parents for curriculum overhaul

When heritage language schools gather to refine their teaching strategies, the focus traditionally rests on textbooks, grammar drills and classroom educators.

But at a recent weekend summit in Japan, a fresh voice took center stage in the effort to preserve Korean culture among the next generation: the parents.

Responding to direct feedback from the local Korean diaspora, the Overseas Koreans Agency joined hands with the Kansai Association of Korean Language Schools to host an innovative three-day training workshop in Osaka on Friday and Saturday.

For decades, weekend Korean schools across Japan have served as cultural anchors for "Zainichi" — ethnic Koreans who settled in Japan primarily during the colonial era, along with their descendants. Today, Japan's Ministry of Justice registers more than 400,000 ethnic Korean residents, with the total Zainichi community estimated at around 1 million when including naturalized citizens and those with Japanese nationality.

As generations shift and multiethnic households grow, maintaining linguistic ties to their ancestral homeland presents new challenges for young generations. Educators increasingly recognize that cultural continuity cannot end when the weekend bell rings.

The program brought together 95 principals, teachers and parents representing 30 Korean heritage language schools across the Kansai region and broader Western Japan. The inclusion of parents marked a direct response to a comprehensive survey conducted earlier this year by the Korean government agency, where Osaka residents explicitly called for parent-focused workshops and dialogue sessions.

Throughout the workshop, participants explored strategies for bridging school instruction with home life, examining how parents and teachers can collaborate to reinforce language learning. Modern technological tools also dominated the agenda, with sessions on leveraging artificial intelligence in language instruction, along with specialized teaching methods for Korean history tailored specifically for diaspora youth.

Administrative challenges facing local heritage schools were addressed through dedicated listening sessions, offering community leaders a direct line to agency officials.

"This training provided a valuable opportunity for our entire educational community to grow together by reflecting the real needs on the ground," said Lee Eun-sook, president of the Kansai Association of Korean Language Schools. "We will continue to fulfill our role as a bridge connecting schools, homes and the broader diaspora community."

Kim Kyung-hyup, commissioner of the Overseas Koreans Agency, highlighted the collaborative spirit of the initiative.

"I hope this serves as a meaningful opportunity for teachers and parents to come together and shape the future of heritage education for our next generation," Kim said. "We will continue to listen closely to field voices and steadily expand the necessary support for Korean language schools."

Following a similar workshop held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in August, the agency said it plans to expand the initiative to Eastern Japan with a session for the Kanto region in Tokyo scheduled for Nov. 27-29.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.