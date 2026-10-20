Sejong University program helps international freshmen adapt to campus life

Sejong University said Sunday that its Sejong Korean Language and Culture Education Center, part of Daeyang Global College, completed a Campus Survival program last month to help newly enrolled international students adjust to university life in Korea.

Held from Sept. 11-25, the program provided 408 international freshmen with practical Korean expressions and information about university life. It also gave them opportunities to interact with senior students.

The program was selected as an outstanding initiative in a competition organized by the Ministry of Justice’s immigration integration division to promote early adaptation programs.

The center ran the program in five sessions alongside the Campus Life Seminar, a required course for all newly enrolled international students.

The sessions focused on helping students navigate everyday university life through practical information and useful Korean expressions.

Five senior international students served as mentors, meeting with freshmen in small groups.

They shared information on academic options and student support programs, including double majors, minors, self-designed majors, scholarships, extracurricular activity points and the university’s 1,000 won breakfast program.

They also shared their university experiences and answered freshmen’s questions.

“I remember how difficult it was to navigate university life when I first enrolled because I lacked information. I wanted to help new students, even in a small way, so I prepared for the program,” said Yusupova Odinabonu Sherzod Kizi, a student mentor.

She also advised the freshmen on the importance of learning Korean, adapting to Korean culture and managing their studies.

“I felt that my efforts had paid off because the students listened attentively and actively asked questions throughout the session,” she said.

The center’s Clean Step plogging program was also recognized as an outstanding initiative in a social integration program competition.

Through such initiatives, the center has continued to help international students develop a sense of belonging to the local community and build the skills needed to settle in Korea.