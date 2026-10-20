Lee Do-youn, a professor at Kookmin University’s College of General Education, has been named to the 2026 World’s Top 2% Scientists list jointly released by Stanford University and Elsevier.

The list identifies the top 2 percent of researchers in their respective fields based on a comprehensive analysis of research impact, including citation metrics and research output, using data from Elsevier’s Scopus database.

Kookmin University said Lee has broadened her research beyond physical therapy and rehabilitation science to encompass epidemiology and public health.

Her research has focused on chronic diseases, major health risk factors, long-term trends in disease burden and the effectiveness of rehabilitation treatments.

More recently, she has analyzed large-scale health care data from Korea and other countries to examine trends in disease incidence and prevalence, the burden of mortality and disability, and health disparities by age and gender.

She also conducts evidence-based health care research by synthesizing and evaluating scientific evidence on various health issues to support disease prevention, treatment and health promotion.

The research helps identify major health challenges associated with an aging population and provides empirical evidence to inform the development and improvement of health care policies.

“I am honored to be named among the World’s Top 2% Scientists. This recognition reflects the collaborative efforts of colleagues in Korea and abroad. It is particularly meaningful to be able to contribute to Kookmin University’s growth as a world-class research university,” Lee said.

“I am also grateful to the university for supporting my research. I will continue my efforts to ensure that my findings can be applied in clinical practice and public health policy,” she added.

Lee’s research aligns with Kookmin University’s mid- to long-term development strategy, KMU VISION 2035: EDGE, launched as the university marks its 80th anniversary.

EDGE stands for entrepreneurship, digital transformation, global competency and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance).

Guided by its vision of becoming “a university that sets the standard for higher education,” the university aims to expand interdisciplinary collaboration in education and research and strengthen its contributions to society.