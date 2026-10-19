Kwangwoon University is expanding academic partnerships with three universities in Qingdao in China’s Shandong province.

The university said Friday that a delegation led by President Yoon Do-young visited Qingdao University of Technology, Qingdao University and Qingdao University of Science and Technology on Oct. 8-9 to review existing joint academic programs and discuss new areas of cooperation.

During its visit to Qingdao University of Technology on Oct. 8, the delegation celebrated the 20th anniversary of the two universities’ joint architecture program and discussed ways to develop it further.

With the annual enrollment quota rising from 80 to 120 students beginning in the 2026 academic year, the two universities discussed expanding educational facilities and ensuring the program’s smooth operation.

The delegation also met with Kwangwoon University faculty members assigned to the program to discuss medium- and long-term development strategies, including improvements to teaching conditions and pathways for students to advance to undergraduate and graduate programs.

On Oct. 9, the delegation attended an entrance ceremony at Qingdao University’s Fushan campus for the first cohort of students in a joint undergraduate program in electronic and information engineering.

The ceremony brought together officials from both universities, including Kwangwoon University President Yoon and Qingdao University President Wei Zhiqiang, who congratulated the incoming students and reaffirmed their commitment to developing globally competitive engineers.

At the first meeting of the joint program management committee, the universities discussed detailed plans for operating the program. The presidents also signed an agreement on financial arrangements to ensure the program’s stable operation.

During its visit to Qingdao University of Science and Technology later that day, the delegation discussed plans for a joint master’s program in applied artificial intelligence (AI) with officials from the university.

The proposed program has completed the review process at the Shandong Provincial Department of Education and is awaiting final approval from China’s Ministry of Education.

The two universities will continue pursuing approval for the master’s program while expanding joint research and training in advanced technology fields, including AI, robotics and semiconductors.

“Our visit to the three universities in Qingdao will help us strengthen existing academic programs and broaden international cooperation by launching a new undergraduate program and advancing plans for a master’s program,” Yoon said.

“Building on our educational and research strengths in advanced engineering fields, including AI, robotics and semiconductors, we will deepen partnerships with overseas universities to jointly develop globally competitive engineers.”