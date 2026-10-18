Sejong University expands Korean language education through King Sejong Institute Macao

Sejong University said it is expanding Korean language education and international exchanges through its partnership in operating the first King Sejong Institute in Macao.

The university held a signboard unveiling ceremony for the King Sejong Institute Macao at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Oct. 9, Hangeul Day.

It is the first King Sejong Institute operated in partnership with Sejong University.

In June, Sejong University and MUST were selected to participate in the 2026 program supporting the establishment of new King Sejong Institutes.

The King Sejong Institute Foundation designates overseas institutions that offer Korean language and cultural education as King Sejong Institutes and supports their operations by dispatching instructors, providing curricula and teaching materials and organizing cultural programs.

King Sejong Institutes operate either independently under local institutions or jointly with Korean institutions and overseas diplomatic missions.

The program aims to strengthen the foundation for Korean language education abroad and provide local learners with systematic Korean language instruction and opportunities to experience Korean culture.

The two universities jointly established the King Sejong Institute Macao, which began offering three pilot classes last month. The institute plans to launch full-scale operations after signing a formal agreement with the King Sejong Institute Foundation early next year.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Sejong University officials, including Hong Seong-kyung, senior vice president for administrative and external affairs; Lee Chung-hun, vice president for international affairs; Lee Chang-seop, director of the Sejong Institute of Language; and Shim Ji-young, a professor of Korean language and literature.

MUST Vice President Chen Yong also attended the event, along with representatives from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Hong Kong, Macao government agencies and the institute’s first cohort of students, faculty and staff.

In his address, Chen expressed his gratitude to Sejong University for its efforts to establish the King Sejong Institute Macao.

He said, “I hope the institute will further strengthen international education cooperation between the two universities and expand exchanges among students and faculty.”

“It is particularly meaningful to mark the launch of the institute on Hangeul Day,” Hong said. “We will actively support the institute in establishing itself as a hub for promoting the Korean language and culture and fostering exchanges between Korea and Macao, where diverse cultures coexist.”

Before the unveiling ceremony, the two universities signed a student exchange agreement outlining the terms of their cooperation. The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed last year, further expanding their academic collaboration.

Sejong University noted that demand for Korean language education is strong in Macao, where tourism and cultural industries play a major role and close ties with Hong Kong and Zhuhai facilitate regional exchanges.

The King Sejong Institute Macao is expected to serve as a hub for Korean language education and cultural exchange across the Greater China region.