Students from Jeonbuk National University’s Department of Sociology won top honors in an academic presentation competition for projects examining urban history, youth anxiety and changes in university life from a sociological perspective.

The department said Friday that Kim Min-seo and Jang Eun-seong won the grand prize in a presentation competition organized by the Korean Sociological Association for supporters of the 2027 ISA World Congress of Sociology.

Organized by the International Sociological Association (ISA), the congress will be held in Gwangju from July 4-10 next year.

Two other teams received excellence awards. They were Bae Sol and Seon Hwa-pyeong, and Kim Se-jeong and Kim Yong-man.

The grand prize-winning team explored the theme “How We Remember Gwangju,” examining the city’s history and urban spaces through a sociological lens to highlight the significance of hosting the World Congress of Sociology in Gwangju.

The team examined a diverse range of historical sites and everyday spaces, including the former South Jeolla Provincial Office and Jeonil Building 245, artistic activities at the National Asian Culture Center and the Gwangju Biennale and everyday life in the city’s neighborhoods.

Through a series of visual posts, the team highlighted the values of democracy and collective solidarity reflected in the city’s diverse spaces.

The excellence award-winning team of Bae Sol and Seon Hwa-pyeong presented a study titled “The Impact of Perceptions of AI-Driven Changes in Labor Structures on Young People’s Behavior: Focusing on the Mediating Role of the ‘Ready-Core’ Mindset.”

Using statistical analysis, the team analyzed the mediating role of the “Ready-Core” mindset in the relationship between perceived AI-driven changes in employment and young people’s excessive self-improvement behaviors.

Kim Se-jeong and Kim Yong-man also received an excellence award for their presentation titled “The Impact of the Major-Free Admission System on Jeonbuk National University Students: Focusing on a Sense of Belonging.”

Through in-depth interviews, the team explored challenges faced by first-year students following the introduction of the major-free admission system, including perceived hierarchies among academic departments, a lack of a sense of belonging and difficulties in forming social relationships. The team also proposed measures to address these issues.

The awards recognize the students’ efforts to transform questions arising from everyday life and social phenomena into scholarly work through statistical analysis, in-depth interviews and visual storytelling.

The university quoted one of the award recipients as saying, “The results reflect our efforts to explore anxieties affecting our generation and real issues on campus from our own perspectives.”