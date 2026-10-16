Eighteen professors at Kwangwoon University have been named among the World’s Top 2% Scientists, highlighting the research excellence and international academic influence of the university’s faculty.

The World’s Top 2% Scientists list for 2026 was recently released by Stanford University and Elsevier, a global provider of academic information. It evaluates researchers’ scientific impact using data from Elsevier’s Scopus database.

The list comprises two categories: Career-long citation impact, which measures a researcher’s cumulative impact throughout their career, and single-year scientific impact, which reflects citation impact in 2025. The 2026 edition uses citation data through the end of last year.

Ten Kwangwoon University professors were named in the career-long category.

They include Kim Young-hun (chemical engineering), Kim Tae-kyun (mathematics), Park Myun-joo (electronics convergence engineering), Park Jae-yeong (electronic engineering), Park Chul-hwan (chemical engineering), Lee Sang-shin (electronic engineering) and Jang Min (environmental engineering).

Fourteen professors were named in the single-year category.

They include Kim Tae-kyun (mathematics), Nagendra Kumar Kaushik (electronic and biological physics), Park Jae-yeong (electronic engineering), Lee Sang-shin (electronic engineering), Lee Taek (chemical engineering), Jang Min (environmental engineering) and Janardhan Reddy Koduru (environmental engineering).

Notably, six professors, including Kim Tae-kyun, Park Jae-yeong, Lee Sang-shin and Jang Min, were named in both the career-long and single-year categories.

“This recognition highlights the research excellence and international academic influence of our faculty across a wide range of fields, including mathematics, electronic engineering, environmental engineering, chemical engineering and artificial intelligence, as well as interdisciplinary research,” university president Yoon Do-young said.

He added, “We will continue to strengthen research support to help our researchers pursue innovative and challenging projects and produce world-class research.”