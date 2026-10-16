18 Kwangwoon University professors included in World's Top 2% Scientists list
Summary
Eighteen Kwangwoon University professors were named in the 2026 World’s Top 2% Scientists list released by Stanford University and Elsevier. The list evaluates researchers using citation data from Elsevier’s Scopus database through the end of last year. Ten professors were recognized for career-long citation impact and 14 for single-year impact based on 2025 citations. Six professors appeared in both categories, and the university said it would continue strengthening research support.
Key Facts
- The list has separate career-long and single-year categories, with the latter measuring citation impact in 2025.
- Ten Kwangwoon University professors were included in the career-long citation-impact category.
- Fourteen professors were included in the single-year scientific-impact category.
- Six professors, including Kim Tae-kyun, Park Jae-yeong, Lee Sang-shin and Jang Min, appeared in both categories.
- The recognized faculty members represent mathematics, electronic engineering, environmental engineering, chemical engineering, biological physics and related interdisciplinary fields.
List highlights faculty's research excellence, academic influence
Eighteen professors at Kwangwoon University have been named among the World’s Top 2% Scientists, highlighting the research excellence and international academic influence of the university’s faculty.
The World’s Top 2% Scientists list for 2026 was recently released by Stanford University and Elsevier, a global provider of academic information. It evaluates researchers’ scientific impact using data from Elsevier’s Scopus database.
The list comprises two categories: Career-long citation impact, which measures a researcher’s cumulative impact throughout their career, and single-year scientific impact, which reflects citation impact in 2025. The 2026 edition uses citation data through the end of last year.
Ten Kwangwoon University professors were named in the career-long category.
They include Kim Young-hun (chemical engineering), Kim Tae-kyun (mathematics), Park Myun-joo (electronics convergence engineering), Park Jae-yeong (electronic engineering), Park Chul-hwan (chemical engineering), Lee Sang-shin (electronic engineering) and Jang Min (environmental engineering).
Fourteen professors were named in the single-year category.
They include Kim Tae-kyun (mathematics), Nagendra Kumar Kaushik (electronic and biological physics), Park Jae-yeong (electronic engineering), Lee Sang-shin (electronic engineering), Lee Taek (chemical engineering), Jang Min (environmental engineering) and Janardhan Reddy Koduru (environmental engineering).
Notably, six professors, including Kim Tae-kyun, Park Jae-yeong, Lee Sang-shin and Jang Min, were named in both the career-long and single-year categories.
“This recognition highlights the research excellence and international academic influence of our faculty across a wide range of fields, including mathematics, electronic engineering, environmental engineering, chemical engineering and artificial intelligence, as well as interdisciplinary research,” university president Yoon Do-young said.
He added, “We will continue to strengthen research support to help our researchers pursue innovative and challenging projects and produce world-class research.”
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