Sejong University forum addresses quality of education for international students

Sejong University hosted an international higher education forum at its Seoul campus on Oct. 1 to discuss ways to improve education for international students and support their career development.

The 8th International Student Future Higher Education Korea 2026 Fall was organized in collaboration with Stuvisor, a global study-abroad platform, and Careertus, which supports international students’ employment and entrepreneurship.

The university said the event consisted of a career fair for international students and a higher education forum for representatives of universities and other institutions.

The event has served as a networking platform where international students can explore employment, further study and entrepreneurship opportunities, while university and institutional representatives discuss ways to improve education and support systems for international students.

This year’s event took on added significance as the number of international students in Korea surpassed 300,000, highlighting the need to move beyond enrollment growth and focus on educational quality and talent development.

According to the Ministry of Education, Korea had 307,464 international students as of April 1, surpassing the 300,000 target set for 2027 under the government’s Study Korea 300K initiative a year ahead of schedule.

The career fair brought together representatives from more than 60 organizations, including about 20 universities in Korea and abroad, 20 recruiting companies and 20 other entities, such as startup support agencies and foreign embassies.

At the booths, visitors received free advice on job opportunities and entrepreneurship, admission to undergraduate and graduate programs in Korea and abroad, and practical matters related to living in Korea, including finance, legal issues and visas.

The forum was held under the theme “Quality of Education for International Students and Universities’ Responsibilities in the AI Era.”

The discussions focused on ensuring fair and reliable admissions processes and establishing systematic approaches to education and student support after enrollment.

The forum opened with welcoming remarks by Lee Chung-hun, the university’s vice president for international affairs, followed by congratulatory remarks from Park Seong-ho, CEO of EBS Media.

“What matters now is not how many students a university recruits, but what they learn and how they grow,” Lee said. “The forum confirmed that many universities share these concerns. We will continue to strengthen our support system to ensure continuity from admission through graduation.”

Han Jeong-hun, director of the One-Stop Service Center in Sejong University’s Office of International Affairs, delivered a keynote address, which outlined how the university uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in reviewing admission documents and monitoring risks related to student attrition and visa status.

His presentation also highlighted how AI can improve systems for managing and supporting international students.