Ravi Gupta, a professor at Kookmin University’s College of Transdisciplinary Studies, has been included in the 2026 World’s Top 2% Scientists list for the third consecutive year.

Compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier, the list identifies leading researchers in each academic field based on citation indicators derived from Elsevier’s Scopus database.

Gupta studies plant physiology, biochemistry and functional genomics, focusing on how plants respond to environmental stress and regulate plant immunity, according to Kookmin University.

He uses mass spectrometry-based proteomics to study proteins and post-translational modifications involved in plant defense against pathogens and responses to environmental stress.

He has published more than 190 papers, which have collectively received over 5,500 citations.

“I am honored to have been included in the World’s Top 2% Scientists list for the third consecutive year,” Gupta said. “This achievement reflects the contributions of the researchers and students I have worked with and motivates me to continue studying plant immunity and stress responses.”

“I will continue to use advanced proteomics and functional genomics to uncover plant defense mechanisms and translate these findings into practical applications that improve crop disease resistance and promote sustainable agriculture,” he added.

Post-translational modifications are chemical changes that occur after proteins are produced and can alter their activity and function.

Using advanced mass spectrometry and next-generation 4D proteomics, Gupta analyzes these modifications to identify key proteins and molecular networks involved in plant immune responses.

His recent research examines how post-translational modifications, including nitric oxide-induced lysine acylation, affect immune responses in rice.

His team is investigating how these modifications influence immune signaling and pathogen defense in rice, with the goal of identifying the proteins and regulatory networks that control these processes.

The findings could help identify new molecular targets and genetic resources for improving crop disease resistance, reducing disease-related crop losses and reliance on pesticides.

In the long term, the research aims to apply these findings to crop breeding and the development of sustainable agricultural technologies.

Gupta’s research also aligns with Kookmin University’s mid- to long-term development strategy, KMU VISION 2035: EDGE, launched as the university marks its 80th anniversary.

EDGE stands for entrepreneurship, digital transformation, global competency, and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance).

The university has designated biotechnology as one of its eight areas of specialization and is expanding its educational and research capabilities in the field.

The research on plant immunity and functional genomics is significant in demonstrating the potential to extend basic research in biotechnology to applications in agriculture and the environment.