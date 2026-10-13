Jeonbuk National University's Business Incubation Center is helping promising local startups enter global markets by developing overseas sales channels and strengthening their brand competitiveness.

The university said the center is working to expand growth opportunities for local businesses by turning meetings with overseas buyers into export partnerships and providing follow-up support.

These efforts are part of the 24th World Korean Business Convention Participation Support Project, which is being carried out under the 2026 Specialized Capacity BI Support Program.

The project is jointly run by the Business Incubation Center, the Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry, the Korea Institute of Convergence Textiles and Jeonbuk Science College.

The initiative aims to identify and nurture promising local businesses with innovative products and strong entrepreneurial capabilities and help them expand into domestic and overseas markets.

Three participating companies — JK Nanobio, Global Clam and CellCore — met with overseas buyers at the 24th World Korean Business Convention in Incheon last month to explore export opportunities.

By showcasing differentiated products, including traditional herbal beverages, freeze-dried seafood and oral probiotics, the companies gauged demand in overseas markets and laid the groundwork for expanding their domestic distribution networks.

JK Nanobio showcased its beverages and discussed local distribution and export opportunities with a Chinese distributor.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to pursue a potential 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) export deal, laying the groundwork for its entry into the Chinese market.

It plans to continue discussions on expanding its distribution network in China and supplying its products, while diversifying its sales channels by reaching more consumers through online platforms in South Korea.

Global Clam held talks with buyers from Japan, Taiwan and the Middle East, showcasing its freeze-dried clams and oysters to gauge market demand and assess local distribution conditions.

The company also discussed distribution expansion with major domestic retailers, laying the groundwork for growth in both domestic and overseas markets.

CellCore, a company specializing in oral probiotics, showcased products for pets and sold out its entire exhibition stock.

The company also drew interest from Korean businesspeople based in the United States, Germany and other countries, helping it identify key export markets. It plans to advance its overseas expansion by participating in local trade fairs and seeking distribution partners.

The university's Business Incubation Center will also launch a follow-up program to help participating companies file trademark applications in South Korea and overseas markets.

The initiative aims to strengthen the companies' brand competitiveness in overseas markets and help translate buyer consultations into long-term sales opportunities.

“We will continue to develop and support programs that help bring outstanding products from local startups to global markets,” said Kuk Kyung-su, director of the center.