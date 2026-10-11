Chungbuk National University is seeing tangible results from its efforts to attract international students, with its School of International Studies playing a central role and the expansion of degree programs in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), software and global business.

The university enrolled more than 1,800 international students from approximately 40 countries this year, reflecting its efforts to expand its global student population.

The university introduced a master’s program in global business in September 2024, followed by graduate programs in convergence software and global education in September last year. It also broadened its offerings in March this year with the introduction of two undergraduate majors in convergence software and global education.

Following the expansion, the university enrolled 385 new students across five undergraduate and graduate programs for the fall 2026 semester, including 109 in the master's program in convergence software, which has drawn growing interest amid rising demand for AI-related education.

Students at the School of International Studies come from a range of countries, including China, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The university attributed the results to its efforts to strengthen global competitiveness and foster an inclusive campus environment where students from diverse cultural backgrounds can pursue their studies and adjust to life in Korea.

The School of International Studies offers programs in convergence software and global business, focusing on fields such as AI, business and economics that are in high demand among international students.

To accommodate students from different linguistic backgrounds, undergraduate programs are offered in Korean, English and Chinese, while graduate programs offer English- and Chinese-language tracks, along with a Korean-language track in global education that draws on Korea's education system and teaching expertise.

Beyond expanding its academic offerings, Chungbuk National University has stepped up efforts to attract international talent and provide students with academic and financial support.

In 2024, the university launched G-Cruit, a graduate recruitment platform that matches prospective international students with faculty members based on their research interests and offers scholarships to support their development as researchers.

The university has also introduced a 3+2 undergraduate-to-master's degree program, allowing international students to complete both degrees through an accelerated academic pathway.

To help international students adjust to life in Korea, it offers priority access to dormitories, operates a dedicated residence hall and provides tailored counseling through its international student support center.

The university also runs mentoring programs that connect international students with faculty, staff and peers to help them navigate academic life, settle into their new environment and build connections on campus.

Ok Kwang, head of the university’s Office of International Affairs, said the university aims to attract more international students by offering programs in high-demand fields, multilingual instruction and support services tailored to their needs.

“Our programs focus on fields popular among international students, including AI, software and global business, while offering pathways that connect undergraduate and master’s studies,” he said.

"We are also committed to helping international students succeed academically and adjust to life in Korea through multilingual programs, scholarships and priority access to campus housing."