University of Seoul students showcase achievements of overseas exploration program

The University of Seoul held a showcase Wednesday to highlight the experiences and achievements of students who took part in its 2026 GO (Global Odyssey)-UOS overseas study tour program.

The university said the event, held for the first time this year, gave the 25 participating teams an opportunity to present their projects and exchange ideas after completing their overseas trips during the summer break.

This year’s GO-UOS program involved 100 students divided into 25 teams, which visited 33 cities in 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, Spain, Portugal, Japan and China.

Each team carried out a range of activities tailored to its specific theme and objectives.

All 25 teams presented the results of their overseas projects at the showcase.

Ten teams were selected for awards based on a combination of peer evaluations of promotional materials submitted in advance and on-site assessments.

Through their presentations, students shared what they had learned during their overseas trips and how the experiences had contributed to their personal growth.

“This trip went beyond a simple overseas experience. It taught us firsthand the importance of communication and service, as well as professionalism and creativity,” the “Sarang-ae!” team said.

It added, “It also helped us take another step toward becoming the kind of future talent envisioned by the university.”

The “RAH-men-ya-ho” team said, “Although the trip we planned ourselves did not always go as expected, that made the seven days all the more memorable.”

“We were happy to create and document precious memories with our fellow students, and we hope more University of Seoul students will take advantage of opportunities like this,” the team added.

“I hope this showcase provided a meaningful opportunity for students to share what they learned and achieved overseas and gain new perspectives and ideas from the projects undertaken by other teams," said Kim Wan-soon, vice president for student affairs.

“We will continue to actively support students as they gain a broader range of experiences around the world, discover their own potential and grow."

The university said it plans to produce a promotional video using materials — including videos and social media graphics — submitted by participating teams.

The video will be posted on the university’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms to promote the program and its achievements and encourage greater student interest and participation.