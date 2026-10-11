Sungkyunkwan University hosted the Southeast Asia regional round of the 2026 Sungkyun Hangeul Essay Contest at Thuongmai University and the Grand Plaza Hanoi Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Oct. 1.

The university said the contest brought together 47 outstanding students selected from leading universities in five Southeast Asian countries — Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos — to demonstrate their Korean-language writing skills.

Launched in 2007, the Sungkyun Hangeul Essay Contest is one of the university’s flagship international exchange programs, encouraging young people to express their thoughts and dreams in Korean and deepen their understanding of Korean culture.

Participants spent two hours writing personal essays on the topic “Two Paths,” which was announced on the day of the competition.

Drawing on moments of choice they had faced in life and their personal experiences, the students crafted thoughtful essays in Korean that deeply moved the judges.

The grand prize, known as the Jangwon Prize, went to Ta Thi Bich, a student at the University of Languages and International Studies, Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

She was unanimously selected by the judging panel for her concise yet compelling account of overcoming childhood fears and the lessons she learned from the experience.

The second prize, called the Awon Prize, went to a student from Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University for an essay that explored personal growth with warmth and a well-structured narrative.

Two students shared the third prize, known as the Tamhwa Prize. One was recognized for a compelling account of overcoming prejudice, while the other was honored for vividly depicting a baby sea turtle making its way toward the ocean.

Winners of the top three prizes are eligible for a full tuition waiver for four semesters if they enroll in a graduate program at Sungkyunkwan University, or a full tuition waiver for the university’s International Summer Semester or Winter International Student Experience program.

Students receiving honorable mentions and encouragement awards are also eligible for tuition discounts on short-term programs, with the amount varying by award.

“Learning Korean and understanding Korean culture is a valuable journey that goes beyond language learning and helps you connect with the wider world,” Yoo Ji-beom, president of the university, said in his congratulatory remarks at the awards ceremony.

“Every sentence you wrote today will serve as an important bridge connecting Korea with your home countries.”