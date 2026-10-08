Teachers turn classrooms into social media stages, sometimes exposing students without consent

A Korean elementary school teacher known for dancing has amassed nearly 100,000 YouTube subscribers. An Instagram Reel showing the teacher dancing to a K-pop song with fellow teachers in a school hallway has drawn more than 9 million views.

Social media is already awash with videos of skilled dancers, but the teacher has carved out a distinctive niche as a "teacher who dances in the classroom," gaining popularity comparable to that of some K-pop idols.

So-called "Ssaemstagram" content — a Korean coinage combining "teacher" and "Instagram" — is expanding beyond school life to encompass nearly every aspect of teachers' daily routines.

What began largely as a way to share teaching ideas has broadened to include school lunch menus and teachers' lounge chatter, as well as OOTD, or "outfit of the day," posts showcasing fashion and makeup and videos of after-work exercise routines.

While such content can help teachers communicate with students, concerns are growing as posts increasingly focus on personal branding, including appearance and lifestyle, rather than professional expertise. Critics say schools are effectively becoming filming locations for teachers' personal social media channels.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Education to Rep. Kang Kyung-sook of the Rebuilding Korea Party, a member of the National Assembly's Education Committee, the number of approvals granted to teachers for outside activities involving personal media rose 54.2 percent over four years, from 891 in 2021 to 1,374 last year.

The figure surpassed 1,000 for the first time in 2022, reaching 1,007, before rising to 1,114 in 2023 and 1,523 in 2024. It then fell to 1,374 last year.

Under the State Public Officials Act, both for-profit and nonprofit activities outside a public official's government duties are subject to approval for concurrent employment. Teachers' social media activities also fall under the requirement when they generate revenue or are conducted for profit.

Complaints have followed the rise in teachers' social media activity. Excluding cases transferred to local education offices, the education ministry received 22 complaints related to teachers' social media use from 2022 through 2025.

One of the most common issues involves teachers filming or producing content during working hours. Some "Ssaemstagram" videos are filmed with a camera pointed at a teacher standing in front of the blackboard during class and are later edited and uploaded to social media.

Such filming is, in principle, a violation of the rules. Even when editing and uploading take place after work, the footage for a teacher's personal social media account was still recorded during working hours.

Some teachers have also faced disciplinary action for using their social media influence to advertise products or accept sponsorships.

Eight teachers were disciplined for improper personal media activities from 2022 through 2025. Six of the cases involved violations of restrictions on profit-making and outside employment, including posting social media advertisements, and resulted in penalties such as reprimands or pay cuts.

Cases included teachers receiving sponsored cosmetics and posting reviews on social media, as well as accepting advertising fees to promote restaurants through Instagram Reels.

There were also cases in which teachers received warnings after exposing students' faces or personal information without consent.

Despite such cases, authorities face limitations in enforcing the rules because social media accounts are considered part of the private sphere. In particular, critics say it is difficult to identify every teacher engaged in social media activities without obtaining the required approval.

"Communicating with students and parents and sharing educational information through YouTube or social media is positive," Kang said. "But as personal media activities become more widespread, the Ministry of Education needs to check whether the current guidelines are being properly followed in schools and strengthen oversight to prevent filming during working hours or violations of students' portrait rights."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.