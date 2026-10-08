Kookmin University is intensifying its internationalization efforts by offering students opportunities for overseas work experience, expanding international collaborative research and fostering partnerships with global institutions.

The university said Tuesday that it is focusing on improving students’ global readiness by moving beyond traditional international exchanges and language training and giving them opportunities to participate in projects with overseas companies that can lead to internships and employment.

“As Kookmin University celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, we have identified strengthening global capabilities and networks as one of the four key strategies under our mid- to long-term development plan, ‘KMU VISION 2035: EDGE,’” said Jeong Seung-ryul, president of the university.

He added, “We will expand partnerships with overseas universities, companies and organizations, and support our students in gaining firsthand experience in global settings, enabling them to build the competitiveness they need to succeed on the international stage.”

The university's Global Project-Based Learning (G-PBL), a flagship program operated in Irvine, California, enables students to work on projects in fields ranging from global entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence (AI) to software development, design and research.

Under the program, students receive about six months of expert mentoring before connecting their project experience to internships at local companies

Since 2024, around 50 students have participated in the program in the United States, with some securing jobs at overseas companies, including Z-Order, Bestia Group LLC and Kable Inc., after completing internship programs.

The program goes beyond providing overseas educational experience by linking students’ project experience to employment opportunities.

In the automotive and mobility sector, Kookmin University and the Volkswagen Group WE: Foundation are jointly operating a global talent development program called Software Engineering in Automotive and Mobility Ecosystems (SEA:ME).

The program offers a one-year project-based curriculum in Germany that focuses on future automotive software technologies, including embedded systems, autonomous driving and cybersecurity.

In May, a Kookmin University-led joint team won the Bosch Future Mobility Challenge 2026, an international autonomous driving competition held in Romania, beating 57 teams from around the world.

The university is also broadening the scope of its international cooperation beyond overseas universities and companies to include international organizations and governments around the world, covering areas such as education, research and sports.

A leading example is the Olympic Council of Asia Graduate School of Sustainability and ESG, which was launched last year after becoming the first institution in Asia to receive official accreditation from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The graduate school aims to develop professionals in international sports while helping athletes prepare for careers after retirement.

The school is also expanding its international sports network.

Last month, scholarship students who are former Olympic medalists met with the presidents of the OCA and the International Olympic Committee at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan at the OCA’s invitation.

The university is also expanding its partnerships in Central Asia in advanced technology.

The university signed an agreement in September with the Tashkent University of Information Technologies in Uzbekistan, building on a partnership that began with the joint hosting of an international academic conference in 2024.

The university also signed a memorandum of understanding with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies.

Through these agreements, the university plans to pursue joint education and research as well as industry-academic cooperation in AI and software.